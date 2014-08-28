SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. new-crop soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as they rebounded from a contract low hit earlier in the week, but gains were curbed by forecasts for favorable weather. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.25 a bushel, having slid 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.34 percent to $3.63-3/4 a bushel, after closing nearly unchanged the session before. * December wheat fell 0.36 percent to $5.60-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Wednesday. * Traders are bracing for the start of the autumn harvest in the Midwest in the coming weeks, with growers in Louisiana and Mississippi already bringing in crops with high yields. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association rejected all offers in a tender for 99,410 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat because prices were too high, traders said. * The USDA is expected to report on Thursday that new-crop soybean export sales last week were 750,000 to 1.1 million tonnes and new-crop corn export sales were 450,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, could harvest a record grain crop this year, allowing it to boost exports to an all-time high and replenish state stocks, the head of Russia's Grain Union said. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung onto modest gains early on Thursday, having snapped three straight sessions of declines as feverish speculation of an imminent round of easing by the European Central Bank cooled. * Crude oil futures settled flat after choppy trading on Wednesday, following a report that showed declining U.S. gasoline demand in the world's top oil consumer and a build at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. * U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 creeping up to another record closing high in a lethargic session, though a number of retail stocks traded heavily after reporting results. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Aug 0900 Euro zone Consumer Confidence Aug 1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug 1230 U.S. GDP Q2 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales July Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 560.25 -2.00 -0.36% +0.67% 551.28DSPDCM CBOT corn 363.75 -1.25 -0.34% -0.34% 369.84 39 CBOT soy 1025.00 1.25 +0.12% -0.29% 1063.13 31 CBOT rice $12.88 -$0.01 -0.12% +0.98% $12.97 45 WTI crude $93.78 -$0.10 -0.11% -0.09% $98.05 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.000 +0.02% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.934 0.000 +0.00% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)