SYDNEY, Aug 28 U.S. new-crop soybean futures
rose for the first time in four sessions on Thursday as they
rebounded from a contract low hit earlier in the week, but gains
were curbed by forecasts for favorable weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $10.25 a bushel, having slid 0.4 percent on
Wednesday.
* December corn fell 0.34 percent to $3.63-3/4 a
bushel, after closing nearly unchanged the session before.
* December wheat fell 0.36 percent to $5.60-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Wednesday.
* Traders are bracing for the start of the autumn harvest in
the Midwest in the coming weeks, with growers in Louisiana and
Mississippi already bringing in crops with high yields.
* The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association rejected all offers
in a tender for 99,410 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat because
prices were too high, traders said.
* The USDA is expected to report on Thursday that new-crop
soybean export sales last week were 750,000 to 1.1 million
tonnes and new-crop corn export sales were 450,000 to 850,000
tonnes.
* Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, could
harvest a record grain crop this year, allowing it to boost
exports to an all-time high and replenish state stocks, the head
of Russia's Grain Union said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro clung onto modest gains early on Thursday, having
snapped three straight sessions of declines as feverish
speculation of an imminent round of easing by the European
Central Bank cooled.
* Crude oil futures settled flat after choppy trading on
Wednesday, following a report that showed declining U.S.
gasoline demand in the world's top oil consumer and a build at
the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.
* U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with the S&P
500 creeping up to another record closing high in a lethargic
session, though a number of retail stocks traded heavily after
reporting results.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Aug
0900 Euro zone Consumer Confidence Aug
1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug
1230 U.S. GDP Q2
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales July
Grains prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 560.25 -2.00 -0.36% +0.67% 551.28DSPDCM
CBOT corn 363.75 -1.25 -0.34% -0.34% 369.84 39
CBOT soy 1025.00 1.25 +0.12% -0.29% 1063.13 31
CBOT rice $12.88 -$0.01 -0.12% +0.98% $12.97 45
WTI crude $93.78 -$0.10 -0.11% -0.09% $98.05 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.000 +0.02% +0.21%
USD/AUD 0.934 0.000 +0.00% +0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)