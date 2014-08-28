* U.S. soybeans rise for 1st time in 4 sessions

* Wheat dips after gains, Russia-Ukraine tensions support (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Chicago soybeans rose on Thursday as the market paused after sliding three consecutive sessions to contract lows under pressure from higher-than-expected U.S. harvest yields.

Wheat ticked lower but the market is holding on to most of the gains from the last two days with support from tensions in the Black Sea region. Lack of demand for U.S. supplies continues to weigh on the market.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $10.25-3/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT, after dropping almost 2 percent the last three days.

December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.64 a bushel, after closing nearly unchanged on Wednesday. December wheat slid 0.4 percent to $5.60-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous two sessions.

"Soybean futures are under pressure from strong early harvest yield results," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

"In some areas, yields were as high as 75-90 bushels per acre - more than twice the average forecast by the USDA."

Traders are bracing for the start of the autumn harvest in the Midwest in the coming weeks, with growers in Louisiana and Mississippi already bringing in crops with high yields.

The start of harvest in the Mississippi Delta began to pressure soybeans on Tuesday in some areas of the U.S. Midwest, where bids reached historic highs in recent days due to the tightness of remaining old-crop supplies.

Wheat is being underpinned by tensions in Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern border on Wednesday, as hopes faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a turning point in their five-month-old crisis.

"A move by pro-Russian rebels into the key trading port of Mariupol may see further rises in wheat prices," ANZ said.

Still, poor demand for U.S. wheat - which is facing stiff competition from cheaper rivals - continues to weigh on the market.

The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association rejected all offers in a tender for 99,410 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat because prices were too high, traders said.

The USDA is expected to report on Thursday that new-crop soybean export sales last week were 750,000 to 1.1 million tonnes and new-crop corn export sales were 450,000 to 850,000 tonnes.

Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 560.25 -2.00 -0.36% +1.04% 51.24 CBOT corn 364.00 -1.00 -0.27% -0.95% 370.59 CBOT soy 1025.75 2.00 +0.20% -0.34% 1065.50 CBOT rice $12.86 -$0.04 -0.31% +0.00% $12.99 WTI crude $93.86 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.00% $98.05 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.002 +0.14% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.936 0.006 +0.69% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)