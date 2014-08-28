* U.S. soybeans rise for 1st time in 4 sessions
* Wheat dips after gains, Russia-Ukraine tensions support
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Chicago soybeans rose on
Thursday as the market paused after sliding three consecutive
sessions to contract lows under pressure from
higher-than-expected U.S. harvest yields.
Wheat ticked lower but the market is holding on to most of
the gains from the last two days with support from tensions in
the Black Sea region. Lack of demand for U.S. supplies continues
to weigh on the market.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $10.25-3/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT, after dropping
almost 2 percent the last three days.
December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.64 a bushel,
after closing nearly unchanged on Wednesday. December wheat
slid 0.4 percent to $5.60-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4
percent in the previous two sessions.
"Soybean futures are under pressure from strong early
harvest yield results," ANZ Bank said in a research note.
"In some areas, yields were as high as 75-90 bushels per
acre - more than twice the average forecast by the USDA."
Traders are bracing for the start of the autumn harvest in
the Midwest in the coming weeks, with growers in Louisiana and
Mississippi already bringing in crops with high yields.
The start of harvest in the Mississippi Delta began to
pressure soybeans on Tuesday in some areas of the U.S. Midwest,
where bids reached historic highs in recent days due to the
tightness of remaining old-crop supplies.
Wheat is being underpinned by tensions in Ukraine and
Russia. Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military
incursion across its eastern border on Wednesday, as hopes faded
that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a
turning point in their five-month-old crisis.
"A move by pro-Russian rebels into the key trading port of
Mariupol may see further rises in wheat prices," ANZ said.
Still, poor demand for U.S. wheat - which is facing stiff
competition from cheaper rivals - continues to weigh on the
market.
The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association rejected all offers in
a tender for 99,410 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat because prices
were too high, traders said.
The USDA is expected to report on Thursday that new-crop
soybean export sales last week were 750,000 to 1.1 million
tonnes and new-crop corn export sales were 450,000 to 850,000
tonnes.
Grains prices at 0252 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30
CBOT wheat 560.25 -2.00 -0.36% +1.04% 51.24
CBOT corn 364.00 -1.00 -0.27% -0.95% 370.59
CBOT soy 1025.75 2.00 +0.20% -0.34% 1065.50
CBOT rice $12.86 -$0.04 -0.31% +0.00% $12.99
WTI crude $93.86 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.00% $98.05
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.321 $0.002 +0.14% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.936 0.006 +0.69% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
