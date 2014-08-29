SYDNEY, Aug 29 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday as the grain was poised to finish the month up nearly 4 percent, supported by increasing tensions in the Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat up nearly 4 percent for the month, the first monthly rise since April. * December corn little changed for the month, having posted three consecutive monthly slides. * November soybeans down nearly 5 percent for the month, the fourth straight monthly fall. * Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply escalating a separatist war and prompting anger and alarm among Kiev's Western allies. ID:nL5N0QY67E] * Ukraine kept grain exports at a high level in August, shipping 2.17 million tonnes of grains from Aug. 1 to 26, of which there were 1.19 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture consultancy UkrAgroConsult said on Thursday. * Western Europe's wheat harvest is nearing completion with quality concerns driven by persistant rain still centred on the region's top producer France also starting to seep into Britain, analysts say. * Heavy rains in Argentina's farm belt over recent days have increased the risk of wheat crop loss, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop progress report on Thursday. [ID;nL1N0QY29O] * India's monsoon is expected to provide more rain next week that will aid growth of crops sown in northwest and central areas, weather officials said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held firm early on Friday, while the euro was on track to post its second straight month of declines as tensions between Ukraine and Russia flared up again. * Brent crude oil fell and U.S. crude rose as ample global supply and lackluster demand pressured the global benchmark while positive U.S. economic data supported oil prices in the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday after the latest tension between Ukraine and Russia snapped the focus of investors back to the volatile region, but U.S. economic data helped curb losses. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales July 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Aug 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate July 1230 U.S. Personal income July 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Aug 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 572.25 0.50 +0.09% +1.78% 552.64DSPDCM CBOT corn 367.50 -1.75 -0.47% +0.68% 369.66 50 CBOT soy 1030.50 1.75 +0.17% +0.66% 1061.43 29 CBOT rice $12.82 $0.00 +0.00% +0.47% $12.96 37 WTI crude $94.52 -$0.03 -0.03% +0.68% $97.78 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 -0.01% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.935 0.000 -0.02% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)