* Wheat up 6 pct in August after three months of decline

* Russia-Ukraine tensions threaten wheat supplies

* Soy faces 4th month of decline on supply pressure (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 U.S. wheat rose almost 1 percent to trade near a three-week high on Friday, on track for its first monthly gain since April, amid renewed tensions in leading exporters Russia and Ukraine.

Soybeans were headed for a fourth monthly decline, while corn was largely unchanged in August after losing more than quarter of its value in the last three months as near-perfect weather across the U.S. Midwest promises record production.

The front-month wheat has gained almost 6 percent in August after dropping 26 percent over the past three months, while new-crop November soybeans are down about 5 percent in August, taking the losses since the start of May to 17 percent.

On Friday, most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose about 1 percent to $5.77-1/4 a bushel by 0225 GMT, near a three-week top of $5.79-1/4 hit on Thursday. December corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.86-1/2 a bushel and November soybeans added 0.1 percent to $10.30 a bushel.

Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town, sharply escalating a separatist war and prompting anger and alarm among Kiev's Western allies.

"We haven't seen too much impact on grain trade flows but obviously it is an important region, particularly at the moment as we are seeing big exports coming out of that market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

"The Black Sea region is currently the cheapest origin for wheat globally and any threat of disruption over the flow of that trade is impacting the market."

Ukraine kept grain exports at a high level in August, shipping 2.17 million tonnes of grains from Aug. 1 to 26, of which there were 1.19 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture consultancy UkrAgroConsult said on Thursday.

Additional support stemmed from dry weather across Australia's east coast that is forecast to persist for much of the rest of the year, threatening wheat production in one of the world's top suppliers.

Western Europe's wheat harvest is nearing completion with quality concerns driven by persistent rain still centred on the region's top producer France also starting to seep into Britain, analysts say.

Heavy rains in Argentina's farm belt over recent days have increased the risk of wheat crop loss, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop progress report.[ID;nL1N0QY29O]

For soybeans and corn, fundamentals remained bearish with expectations that beneficial weather forecasts will shepherd the crops through their late stages of development.

Grains prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 577.25 5.50 +0.96% +3.73% 51.84 CBOT corn 368.50 -0.75 -0.20% +0.96% 370.00 CBOT soy 1030.00 1.25 +0.12% +0.19% 1063.30 CBOT rice $12.82 $0.00 +0.00% +0.47% $12.96 WTI crude $94.65 $0.10 +0.11% +0.82% $97.79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.935 0.006 +0.65% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)