SYDNEY, Sept 2 U.S. corn futures extended losses into a second session on Tuesday as rains across key growing regions boosted expectations of bumper production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.34 percent to $3.63-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.2 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.27 to $5.62 a bushel, after closing down 1.4 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day. * November soybeans were little changed at $10.23-3/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.4 percent on Friday. * Rains across key growing regions are helping crop development, broadly pressuring grain prices. * But losses were stemmed by concerns that conflict could affect corn and wheat exports from Ukraine. * The International Grains Council raised its forecast of 2014/15 world wheat production to 713 million tonnes, from 702 million previously, and boosted its outlook for corn by 4 million tonnes to 973 million. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at one-year lows early on Tuesday, following an aimless session overnight with market activity severely hampered by the U.S. holiday. * Brent crude oil prices dipped on Monday as manufacturing growth faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply. * U.S. stocks closed out a strong month on a quiet note on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting a modest gain to close at a new record as the latest positive data helped extend a rally that had been briefly threatened by overseas concerns. Data (GMT) 0900 EZ Producer Prices MM <EUPPI=ECI 0900 EZ Producer Prices YY <EUPPIY=ECI 1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI <USMPMF=ECI 1400 U.S. Construction spending <USTCNS=ECI 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI <USPMI=ECI 1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Prices Paid <USISMP=ECI 1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Employment <USISME=ECI 1400 U.S. ISM Manuf New Orders <USISMN=ECI Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 562.00 -1.50 -0.27% -1.71% 553.07(2624) CBOT corn 363.50 -1.25 -0.34% -1.56% 369.28 42 CBOT soy 1023.75 -0.50 -0.05% -0.49% 1059.63 35 CBOT rice $12.68 $0.01 +0.08% -1.09% $12.93 31 WTI crude $95.82 -$0.14 -0.15% -0.15% $97.26 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 +0.02% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.933 0.000 +0.01% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)