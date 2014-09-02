* Soybeans unchanged after losses, wheat down 2nd day
* Expectations of record supplies weighs on prices
(Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Chicago corn futures lost more
ground on Tuesday while soybeans were largely unchanged after
dropping in the last session, with pressure from rains across
the U.S. Midwest renewing hopes of record yields.
Wheat fell for a second day as rains are expected to provide
moisture to the soil ahead of the winter crop planting in the
United States.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.4
percent to $3.63-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT and the front-month
contract lost 0.3 percent to 3.57-3/4 a bushel, adding to
Friday's decline of 0.8 percent.
December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.62 a bushel,
after closing down 1.4 percent on Friday and November soybeans
were unchanged at $10.24-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.4
percent in the last session.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday.
"Rains are positive for soybean yields," said Paul Deane,
agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. "People
are just waiting for crops to arrive, I can't see the market
doing much, prices are going to stabilise here."
Rains across key growing regions in the United States are
helping crop development, broadly pressuring grain and oilseed
prices.
Large speculators switched to a net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Aug. 26, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
The U.S. weather outlook is also weighing on wheat futures
as farmers prepare for seeding of the winter crop.
The pressure on wheat market comes despite rising tensions
between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world's key grain
suppliers.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on
Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he said had
radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces
suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow
separatists.
"If the wheat market had any scope of rallying it would have
been with the headlines from Russia and Ukraine over the last
four or five days," said ANZ's Deane.
The International Grains Council raised its forecast of
2014/15 world wheat production to 713 million tonnes, from 702
million previously, and boosted its outlook for corn by 4
million tonnes to 973 million.
Prices at 0256 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30
CBOT wheat 562.00 -1.50 -0.27% -0.04% 52.30
CBOT corn 363.25 -1.50 -0.41% -0.48% 369.52
CBOT soy 1024.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.05% 1061.23
CBOT rice $12.67 $0.00 +0.00% -1.78% $12.94
WTI crude $95.85 -$0.11 -0.11% -0.11% $97.26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.312 -$0.007 -0.54% -0.92%
USD/AUD 0.931 0.001 +0.14% -0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)