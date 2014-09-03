SYDNEY, Sept 3 U.S. wheat futures fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, extending losses to more than 3 percent, as concerns over potential supply disruptions in Ukraine eased. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of December wheat fell 0.45 percent to$5.52-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * December corn fell 0.48 percent to $3.62 a bushel, having slid 0.3 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.48 percent to $10.27 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * The European Union was considering extending a capital borrowing ban on Russian-owned firms in the European Union but the Black Sea grain export hub was otherwise relatively quiet. * Rising wheat, corn and barley exports out of Ukraine also weighed as data showed no disruptions in shipments. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected the U.S. Agriculture Department, in a report due at 3 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, to keep condition ratings for crops at the highest levels in about 20 years. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone Inc on Tuesday said it raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 corn production to 14.595 billion bushels, from 14.455 billion in its previous monthly report. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by upbeat U.S. data and further supported by a selloff in the yen and sterling. * Brent crude oil futures fell to their lowest level in 16 months on Tuesday, pressured by the prospect of slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe, while a strong dollar and ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a seven-month low. * U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, retreating from records set the previous month, as falling crude oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data. DATA/GMT 1400 U.S. Durables Ex-Def. R MM Jul 1400 U.S. Durable Goods R MM Jul 1400 U.S. Factory Orders Jul 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 552.50 -2.50 -0.45% -1.95% 553.42 48 CBOT corn 362.00 -1.75 -0.48% -0.75% 369.08 39 CBOT soy 1027.00 -5.00 -0.48% +0.27% 1058.88 39 CBOT rice $12.62 $0.01 +0.08% -1.52% $12.92 29 WTI crude $93.11 $0.23 +0.25% -2.97% $97.07 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 +0.00% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.09% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anand Basu)