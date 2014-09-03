SYDNEY, Sept 3 U.S. wheat futures fell for the
third consecutive session on Wednesday, extending losses to more
than 3 percent, as concerns over potential supply disruptions in
Ukraine eased.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of December wheat fell 0.45 percent
to$5.52-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
* December corn fell 0.48 percent to $3.62 a bushel,
having slid 0.3 percent in the previous session.
* November soybeans fell 0.48 percent to $10.27 a
bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The European Union was considering extending a capital
borrowing ban on Russian-owned firms in the European Union but
the Black Sea grain export hub was otherwise relatively quiet.
* Rising wheat, corn and barley exports out of Ukraine also
weighed as data showed no disruptions in shipments.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected the U.S. Agriculture
Department, in a report due at 3 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Tuesday,
to keep condition ratings for crops at the highest levels in
about 20 years.
* Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone Inc on Tuesday
said it raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 corn production to
14.595 billion bushels, from 14.455 billion in its previous
monthly report.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by upbeat U.S.
data and further supported by a selloff in the yen and sterling.
* Brent crude oil futures fell to their lowest level in 16
months on Tuesday, pressured by the prospect of slowing oil
demand growth in China and Europe, while a strong dollar and
ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a seven-month low.
* U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, retreating from
records set the previous month, as falling crude oil prices
dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.
DATA/GMT
1400 U.S. Durables Ex-Def. R MM Jul
1400 U.S. Durable Goods R MM Jul
1400 U.S. Factory Orders Jul
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 552.50 -2.50 -0.45% -1.95% 553.42 48
CBOT corn 362.00 -1.75 -0.48% -0.75% 369.08 39
CBOT soy 1027.00 -5.00 -0.48% +0.27% 1058.88 39
CBOT rice $12.62 $0.01 +0.08% -1.52% $12.92 29
WTI crude $93.11 $0.23 +0.25% -2.97% $97.07 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 +0.00% +0.03%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.09% -0.53%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anand Basu)