(Updates prices to close of U.S. trading)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Sept 3 U.S. corn tumbled to a four-year
low while soybean futures fell 1 percent on Wednesday after the
government unexpectedly lifted condition ratings for the crops
and analysts increased outlooks for what already were expected
to be record-large harvests in the United States.
Wheat futures also declined sharply, with prices extending
losses after no U.S. supplies were offered in a tender to top
global importer Egypt. A rising U.S. dollar was also bearish as
international buyers can source cheaper grain from other
shippers in the European Union and Black Sea region.
"We're pricing in bigger crops before the next report," said
Global Commodities Analytics analyst Mike Zuzolo, referring to
the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand
report due on Sept. 11.
In a report after the close of trading late on Tuesday, USDA
increased so-called good-to-excellent ratings for the corn and
soybean crops, surprising analysts, who had expected steady
ratings.
Brokerages INTL FCStone and Allendale Inc also boosted yield
and production forecasts above the most recent USDA outlook.
Mild summer weather was a boon to the crops, Allendale Inc
analyst Rich Nelson told the Thomson Reuters Global Ag Forum.
"Across the board, the numbers were impressive. This year's
pollination was one of the coolest of the past 30 years," he
said.
Most-active Chicago Board of Trade December corn was
down 11-3/4 cents, or 3.2 percent, at $3.52 per bushel, just
above its contract low of $3.51-1/4 reached in the final seconds
of the trading session. Corn on a continuous chart fell to
$3.40-1/2 - the lowest level since June of 2010 - and posted the
biggest daily declines in two months.
Benchmark November soybeans eased 12 cents to $10.20,
trimming losses after earlier falling to a contract low of
$10.12-1/2.
CBOT wheat for December delivery was 19-1/4 cents, or
3.5 percent lower, at $5.35-3/4, near its earlier contract low
of $5.35. On a continuous chart, wheat declined for the
third straight session for the worst streak of declines since
April of 2013.
The main buying agency for top wheat buyer Egypt announced
that it bought two cargos of wheat - one from France and one
from Romania. No U.S. wheat was offered with freight costs
making supplies from the United States uncompetitive to many top
buyers of the grain in Africa and the Middle East.
"Wheat demand is not showing up and the market is seeking
new lows to find demand," Zuzolo said.
