SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. corn futures edged lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of the crop improved last week, adding to expectations of bumper production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.51-3/4 a bushel, having slumped 3.2 percent in the previous session when the contract hit an all-time low of 3.51-1/4 a bushel. * December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.34-3/4 a bushel, just above the session high of $5.34-1/2 a bushel. Wheat closed down 3.5 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $10.19-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.2 percent on Wednesday when the contract hit a record low of $10.12-1/2 a bushel. * USDA increased good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and soybean crops, surprising analysts by exceeding market expectations of steady ratings. * Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday lowered its forecast for the U.S. 2014 corn yield to 173.7 bushels per acre (bpa) from 174.5 previously. * Research advisory firm Allendale Inc said on Wednesday it forecast the 2014 U.S. corn crop at 14.409 billion bushels and soybeans at 3.884 billion, both above the government's latest estimates, based on a survey of farmers in 27 states. * The higher harvest forecasts come as U.S. corn is struggling to compete in international markets with cheaper offerings out Argentina and the Black Sea region. Limited loading capacity at U.S. ports is underpinning cash grain prices and preventing traders from discounting offers to boost demand. * Wheat was under pressure after the world's top wheat importer Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat on Wednesday, but no U.S. supplies were offered in the tender. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar early on Thursday, having pulled up from one-year lows as investors booked some profits ahead of the European Central Bank policy review. * Crude oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday off multi-month lows as the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia combined with strong U.S. economic data raised demand expectations. * U.S. stocks ended mostly down on Wednesday, as a decline in Apple shares dragged the Nasdaq lower and investors held off on big bets before the European Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting. DATA/GMT - SEPT 4 1230 US International Trade MM Jul 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 1230 US Jobless Claims 4-wk Avg w/e 1230 US Labor Costs Revised Q2 1230 US Productivity Revised Q2 1345 US Markit Comp Final PMI Aug 1345 US Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug 1145 EZ ECB Refinancing rate Sep 1145 EZ ECB Deposit rate Sep U.S. ADP National Employment Aug 1500 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks weekly 1500 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1500 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly 1430 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 534.75 -1.00 -0.19% -3.65% 552.64 33 CBOT corn 351.75 -0.25 -0.07% -3.30% 368.12 25 CBOT soy 1019.25 -0.75 -0.07% -1.24% 1056.74 36 CBOT rice $12.52 -$0.01 -0.04% -0.71% $12.87 24 WTI crude $95.13 -$0.41 -0.43% +2.42% $96.88 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.000 -0.01% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.935 0.001 +0.05% +0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)