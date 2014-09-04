SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. corn futures edged lower for
the fourth consecutive session on Thursday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said the condition of the crop
improved last week, adding to expectations of bumper production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1
percent to $3.51-3/4 a bushel, having slumped 3.2 percent in the
previous session when the contract hit an all-time low of
3.51-1/4 a bushel.
* December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.34-3/4 a
bushel, just above the session high of $5.34-1/2 a bushel. Wheat
closed down 3.5 percent on Wednesday.
* November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $10.19-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.2 percent on Wednesday when the contract
hit a record low of $10.12-1/2 a bushel.
* USDA increased good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and
soybean crops, surprising analysts by exceeding market
expectations of steady ratings.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday lowered its forecast
for the U.S. 2014 corn yield to 173.7 bushels per acre (bpa)
from 174.5 previously.
* Research advisory firm Allendale Inc said on Wednesday it
forecast the 2014 U.S. corn crop at 14.409 billion bushels and
soybeans at 3.884 billion, both above the government's latest
estimates, based on a survey of farmers in 27 states.
* The higher harvest forecasts come as U.S. corn is
struggling to compete in international markets with cheaper
offerings out Argentina and the Black Sea region. Limited
loading capacity at U.S. ports is underpinning cash grain prices
and preventing traders from discounting offers to boost demand.
* Wheat was under pressure after the world's top wheat
importer Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of French and Romanian
wheat on Wednesday, but no U.S. supplies were offered in the
tender.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar early on
Thursday, having pulled up from one-year lows as investors
booked some profits ahead of the European Central Bank policy
review.
* Crude oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel on
Wednesday off multi-month lows as the prospect of peace talks
between Ukraine and Russia combined with strong U.S. economic
data raised demand expectations.
* U.S. stocks ended mostly down on Wednesday, as a decline
in Apple shares dragged the Nasdaq lower and investors held off
on big bets before the European Central Bank's upcoming policy
meeting.
DATA/GMT - SEPT 4
1230 US International Trade MM Jul
1230 US Initial Jobless Claims w/e
1230 US Jobless Claims 4-wk Avg w/e
1230 US Labor Costs Revised Q2
1230 US Productivity Revised Q2
1345 US Markit Comp Final PMI Aug
1345 US Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug
1145 EZ ECB Refinancing rate Sep
1145 EZ ECB Deposit rate Sep
U.S. ADP National Employment Aug
1500 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks weekly
1500 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
1500 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly
1430 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly
Grains prices at 0034 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 534.75 -1.00 -0.19% -3.65% 552.64 33
CBOT corn 351.75 -0.25 -0.07% -3.30% 368.12 25
CBOT soy 1019.25 -0.75 -0.07% -1.24% 1056.74 36
CBOT rice $12.52 -$0.01 -0.04% -0.71% $12.87 24
WTI crude $95.13 -$0.41 -0.43% +2.42% $96.88 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.000 -0.01% +0.14%
USD/AUD 0.935 0.001 +0.05% +0.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)