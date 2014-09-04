* Corn edges higher for 1st time in 4 sessions * Wheat falls on signs of easing tensions in Ukraine * Soybean prices firm despite USDA condition outlook By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. corn futures edged higher for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 3 percent the day before, but gains were capped by expectations the U.S. crop would top official estimates. Wheat prices came under pressure from signs of easing tensions in the Black Sea region. Soybean prices edged higher, despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition of the crop above market expectations. Chicago Board of Trade December corn had climbed 0.1 percent to $3.52-1/4 a bushel by 0200 GMT, just above the all-time low for the contract of $3.51-1/4 a bushel, hit in the previous session when prices slumped 3.2 percent. "There is a large crop coming our way in the U.S., and conditions have been favorable," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank. "From our perspective, we expect some upward revisions in the USDA corn forecast." Corn came under sustained pressure on Wednesday after the USDA increased its good-to-excellent ratings on the grain, exceeding market expectations of steady ratings. The USDA report stoked expectations that the U.S. crop will exceed the U.S. agency's last forecast. Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday lowered its forecast for the U.S. 2014 corn yield, but its projected production was still higher than the USDA. Research advisory firm Allendale Inc said on Wednesday it forecast the 2014 U.S. corn crop at 14.409 billion bushels above the government's latest estimates. The higher harvest forecasts come as U.S. corn is struggling to compete in international markets with cheaper offerings out of Argentina and the Black Sea region. December wheat fell 0.14 percent to $5.35 a bushel, just above a fresh contract low of $5.34-1/2 a bushel marked earlier in the session. Wheat closed down 3.5 percent the session before. Traders said prices were under pressure from signs of easing tensions in Ukraine. Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat on Wednesday, but no U.S. supplies were offered. November soybeans climbed 0.1 percent to $10.21 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a all-time low of $10.12-1/2 a bushel. The USDA surprisingly pegged the U.S. soybean crop at 72 percent good-to-excellent, up 2 percent from the previous week. Analysts had not expected any change. Grains prices at 0200 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 535.00 -0.75 -0.14% -3.60% 552.65 32 CBOT corn 352.25 0.25 +0.07% -3.16% 368.13 25 CBOT soy 1021.00 1.00 +0.10% -1.07% 1056.80 36 CBOT rice $12.52 -$0.01 -0.04% -0.71% $12.87 24 WTI crude $95.19 -$0.35 -0.37% +2.49% $96.88 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.314 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.935 0.001 +0.09% +0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)