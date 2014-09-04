* Corn edges higher for 1st time in 4 sessions
* Wheat falls on signs of easing tensions in Ukraine
* Soybean prices firm despite USDA condition outlook
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 4 U.S. corn futures edged higher
for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, rebounding from
losses of more than 3 percent the day before, but gains were
capped by expectations the U.S. crop would top official
estimates.
Wheat prices came under pressure from signs of easing
tensions in the Black Sea region. Soybean prices edged higher,
despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition
of the crop above market expectations.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn had climbed 0.1
percent to $3.52-1/4 a bushel by 0200 GMT, just above the
all-time low for the contract of $3.51-1/4 a bushel, hit in the
previous session when prices slumped 3.2 percent.
"There is a large crop coming our way in the U.S., and
conditions have been favorable," said Graydon Chong, senior
grains analyst, Rabobank.
"From our perspective, we expect some upward revisions in
the USDA corn forecast."
Corn came under sustained pressure on Wednesday after the
USDA increased its good-to-excellent ratings on the grain,
exceeding market expectations of steady ratings.
The USDA report stoked expectations that the U.S. crop will
exceed the U.S. agency's last forecast.
Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday lowered its forecast
for the U.S. 2014 corn yield, but its projected production was
still higher than the USDA.
Research advisory firm Allendale Inc said on Wednesday it
forecast the 2014 U.S. corn crop at 14.409 billion bushels above
the government's latest estimates.
The higher harvest forecasts come as U.S. corn is struggling
to compete in international markets with cheaper offerings out
of Argentina and the Black Sea region.
December wheat fell 0.14 percent to $5.35 a bushel,
just above a fresh contract low of $5.34-1/2 a bushel marked
earlier in the session. Wheat closed down 3.5 percent the
session before.
Traders said prices were under pressure from signs of easing
tensions in Ukraine.
Egypt bought 120,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat on
Wednesday, but no U.S. supplies were offered.
November soybeans climbed 0.1 percent to $10.21 a
bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday when prices
hit a all-time low of $10.12-1/2 a bushel.
The USDA surprisingly pegged the U.S. soybean crop at 72
percent good-to-excellent, up 2 percent from the previous week.
Analysts had not expected any change.
