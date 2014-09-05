* Corn prices climb for 1st time in 5 sessions * But gains capped by expectations of bumper production * Wheat jumps, but set for biggest weekly loss in 2 mths By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 5 U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1.5 percent on Friday, rebounding from four consecutive sessions of heavy losses, though the grain was poised to finish the week down nearly 4 percent as forecasts for silo-busting production weighed on prices. Wheat rose more than 1.5 percent, drawing support from corn and a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank, but was set to end the week down 4 percent. Soybeans climbed 0.3 percent, but were on course for a weekly loss of more than 1.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures had risen 1.4 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, having closed down 1.6 percent in the previous session when prices hit a contract low of $3.43-3/4 a bushel. Corn fell in the previous four sessions, slumping more than 6 percent during the period. Front-month corn climbed 2 percent to $3.42-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent in the previous session when prices marked a four-year low of $3.33-1/4 a bushel. "We've seen some very heavy sell-offs in corn over the last week and I think we are seeing some traders squaring positions," said Paul Deane, agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. "The (U.S. Department of Agriculture) will update its forecast next week and I think some are taking profits ahead of that." The market is expecting the USDA to increase its own outlook in the next monthly supply and demand report, due Sept. 11. Crop forecaster Lanworth and Research advisory firm Allendale Inc both updated their forecasts for U.S. corn production, both coming in higher than the latest USDA estimate. Traders also noted that the surprise move by the European Central Bank to cut interest rates had improved sentiment. December wheat rose 1.65 percent to $5.39 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent the day before. But analysts said gains were capped by signs of a resolution to tensions in Ukraine, easing fears that exports from the Black Sea would be disrupted. November soybeans fell 0.27 percent to $10.06 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Thursday. Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 539.00 8.75 +1.65% +0.61% 552.48 43 CBOT corn 351.25 4.75 +1.37% -0.21% 367.33 33 CBOT soy 1006.00 2.75 +0.27% -1.37% 1053.58 34 CBOT rice $12.54 $0.02 +0.16% +0.12% $12.84 23 WTI crude $94.53 $0.08 +0.08% -1.06% $96.61 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.08% -1.64% USD/AUD 0.935 0.000 -0.01% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)