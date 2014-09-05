* Corn, soybeans recover from four-year lows * Wheat supported by reports Russia studying export limits * Wheat falls 5 pct for week, corn down 2.2 pct, soy down 0.4 pct (Updates with closing prices, adds analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Sept 5 Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures rose on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the week that pushed prices to contract lows on a round of bargain buying and short-covering, traders said. "We have been beaten up ever since we came back from Labor Day weekend, said Dewey Strickler, president of grain consultancy Ag Watch Market Advisors. "We are due to get a little recovery, and that is exactly what we have done. Long story short, that's it." Corn and soybeans posted the biggest gains, receiving additional support from afternoon forecasts that raised the prospects of freezing weather that could damage crops in northern areas of the Midwest next week. "The market decided to put a little risk premium into prices before the weekend with continued forecasts for frost in the northern belt late next week," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients. Concerns about harvest delays for the spring wheat crop and quality concerns following rains in the Northern Plains boosted wheat futures. "The spring wheat harvest just continues to plod along at an extremely slow pace," said Mike Krueger, president of The Money Farm, a grain marketing advisory service in Fargo, North Dakota. "I think we are losing quality. When all is said and done, I think it will be a question of test weight and those sorts of factors." Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for December delivery settled up 5 cents at $5.35-1/4 a bushel, snapping a streak of four straight negative sessions. MGEX December spring wheat rose 3-1/2 cents higher to $6.11-1/2 a bushel. CBOT November soybeans were 18-1/4 cents higher at $10.21-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December corn, which also had fallen for four days in a row, rose 9-1/2 cents to $3.56 a bushel. Corn and soybeans had touched four-year lows in the previous session as the approach of what are expected to be record U.S. corn and soybean harvests fueled selling. Wheat also received support on Friday from news that Russia's agriculture ministry had proposed a curb on grain exports to balance the domestic market in a letter to the government, although the ministry later denied this. "The first thing you see today is a technical rebound on the market," Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank, said. "On the other hand, you see some nervousness about (Russian) trading restrictions." A letter seen by Reuters and Russia's Grain Union contained proposals to halt or limit grain exports in 2014/15 if they reached 26.9 million tonnes, a ceiling below forecasters' estimates of Russian exports. The agriculture ministry said it did not send the letter. RIC Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close 1Cc2 CORN DEC4 356 2.74 9.5 346.5 1Sc2 SOYBEANS NOV4 1021.5 1.82 18.25 1003.25 1SMc2 SOY MEAL OCT4 357.3 1.82 6.4 350.9 1BOc2 SOYBEAN OIL OCT4 32.28 0.87 0.28 32 1Wc2 WHEAT SRW DEC4 535.25 0.94 5 530.25 1RRc2 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.49 -0.24 -0.03 12.52 BL2c2 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 175.25 0.43 0.75 174.5 CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE OCT4 93.32 -1.2 -1.13 94.45 .DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 17108.47 0.23 38.89 17069.58 XAU= GOLD 1266.99 #N/A 6.15 1260.84 .BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 1155 0.7 8 1147 .DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 83.737 -0.1 -0.083 83.82 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus Trompiz; in Paris; editing by Gunna Dickson and Jonathan Oatis)