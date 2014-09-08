SYDNEY, Sept 8 U.S. soybean futures rose for the
second consecutive session on Monday, extending gains to more
than 2 percent, as the oilseed drew support on forecasts for
potential unfavorable weather across key growing regions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.24
percent to $10.24 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Friday.
* December corn unchanged at $3.56 a bushel, having
gained 2.7 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat rose 0.37 percent to $5.37-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Friday.
* Market eyes USDA report September 11. Traders and analysts
expect the USDA to increase it's estimate for corn and soybean
production.
* Corn and soybeans draw some support on forecasts of
freezing weather that could damage crops in northern areas of
the Midwest next week.
* Concerns about harvest delays for the spring wheat crop
and quality concerns following rains in the Northern Plains
boosted wheat futures.
* A letter by Russia's Grain Union, seen by Reuters,
proposes to halt or limit grain exports in 2014/15 if they reach
26.9 million tonnes, a ceiling below forecasters' estimates of
Russian exports. The agriculture ministry said it did not send
the letter.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on
Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion
poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain
taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign
began.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
N/A China Trade data Aug
0600 Germany Trade data July
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Sep
1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug
1900 U.S. Consumer credit July
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 537.25 2.00 +0.37% +1.32% 551.98 41
CBOT corn 356.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.74% 366.97 40
CBOT soy 1024.00 2.50 +0.24% +2.07% 1052.12 46
CBOT rice $12.53 $0.04 +0.28% +0.04% $12.82 18
WTI crude $93.26 -$0.03 -0.03% -0.03% $96.00 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 +0.02% +0.06%
USD/AUD 0.937 -0.001 -0.11% +0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)