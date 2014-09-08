SYDNEY, Sept 8 U.S. soybean futures rose for the second consecutive session on Monday, extending gains to more than 2 percent, as the oilseed drew support on forecasts for potential unfavorable weather across key growing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $10.24 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Friday. * December corn unchanged at $3.56 a bushel, having gained 2.7 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.37 percent to $5.37-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Friday. * Market eyes USDA report September 11. Traders and analysts expect the USDA to increase it's estimate for corn and soybean production. * Corn and soybeans draw some support on forecasts of freezing weather that could damage crops in northern areas of the Midwest next week. * Concerns about harvest delays for the spring wheat crop and quality concerns following rains in the Northern Plains boosted wheat futures. * A letter by Russia's Grain Union, seen by Reuters, proposes to halt or limit grain exports in 2014/15 if they reach 26.9 million tonnes, a ceiling below forecasters' estimates of Russian exports. The agriculture ministry said it did not send the letter. MARKET NEWS * Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign began. DATA AHEAD (GMT) N/A China Trade data Aug 0600 Germany Trade data July 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Sep 1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug 1900 U.S. Consumer credit July Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 537.25 2.00 +0.37% +1.32% 551.98 41 CBOT corn 356.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.74% 366.97 40 CBOT soy 1024.00 2.50 +0.24% +2.07% 1052.12 46 CBOT rice $12.53 $0.04 +0.28% +0.04% $12.82 18 WTI crude $93.26 -$0.03 -0.03% -0.03% $96.00 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 +0.02% +0.06% USD/AUD 0.937 -0.001 -0.11% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)