* New-crop soy, corn extend gains on concerns over frost
* Market eyes USDA's supply-demand report for price
direction
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Chicago soybean and corn
futures rose for a second consecutive session on Monday as
agricultural markets drew support from forecasts for potentially
unfavourable weather in parts of key growing regions in the
United States.
Wheat rose in step with the strength in soybeans and corn
although gains were capped by expectations of plentiful global
supplies ahead of the U.S. government's supply-demand report on
Thursday.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4
percent to $10.25-3/4 a bushel by 0306 GMT, adding to Friday's
1.8 percent gain, and December corn was up 0.3 percent to
$3.57 a bushel, having gained 2.7 percent in the previous
session.
December wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.39 a bushel.
Friday's rally was partly driven by forecasts that raised
the prospects of freezing weather this week that could damage
crops in northern areas of the U.S. Midwest.
Corn and soybean markets have been oversold with
both commodities touching four-year lows on continuation charts
last week as the approach of what is expected to be a record
U.S. harvest fuelled selling.
"The market got oversold last week as it broke key technical
levels, but this week will be more about positioning ahead of
the USDA report," said one Melbourne-based analyst.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to
raise its forecast for world wheat ending stocks in 2014/15 to
193.75 million tonnes, according to the average of analysts
polled by Reuters, up from the agency's last estimate of 192.96
million tonnes.
Global closing stocks for corn were estimated at 190.34
million tonnes, higher than 187.82 million tonnes forecast by
the USDA in August. Soybeans ending stocks could be raised to
87.24 million tonnes compared with August's forecast of 85.62
million tonnes.
Concerns about harvest delays for the spring wheat crop and
quality concerns following rains in the Northern Plains boosted
wheat futures.
In addition, rains expected in Argentina over the days ahead
are expected to delay the completion of 2014/15 wheat planting,
the agriculture ministry said in its weekly crop report on
Friday.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast
for the U.S. 2014 corn crop to 14.281 billion bushels, from its
previous estimate of 13.988 billion bushels, it said in a note
to clients on Friday.
The firm raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 soybean production
to 3.876 billion bushels, from 3.7 billion previously.
Prices at 0306 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 539.00 3.75 +0.70% +1.65% 552.04 48
CBOT corn 357.00 1.00 +0.28% +3.03% 367.00 42
CBOT soy 1025.75 4.25 +0.42% +2.24% 1052.18 46
CBOT rice $12.56 $0.07 +0.56% +0.32% $12.82 18
WTI crude $93.24 -$0.05 -0.05% -0.05% $96.00 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 -0.01% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.937 -0.001 -0.10% +0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)