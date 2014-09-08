* New-crop soy, corn extend gains on concerns over frost

* Market eyes USDA's supply-demand report for price direction (Adds analyst's quote; updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Chicago soybean and corn futures rose for a second consecutive session on Monday as agricultural markets drew support from forecasts for potentially unfavourable weather in parts of key growing regions in the United States.

Wheat rose in step with the strength in soybeans and corn although gains were capped by expectations of plentiful global supplies ahead of the U.S. government's supply-demand report on Thursday.

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.25-3/4 a bushel by 0306 GMT, adding to Friday's 1.8 percent gain, and December corn was up 0.3 percent to $3.57 a bushel, having gained 2.7 percent in the previous session.

December wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.39 a bushel.

Friday's rally was partly driven by forecasts that raised the prospects of freezing weather this week that could damage crops in northern areas of the U.S. Midwest.

Corn and soybean markets have been oversold with both commodities touching four-year lows on continuation charts last week as the approach of what is expected to be a record U.S. harvest fuelled selling.

"The market got oversold last week as it broke key technical levels, but this week will be more about positioning ahead of the USDA report," said one Melbourne-based analyst.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to raise its forecast for world wheat ending stocks in 2014/15 to 193.75 million tonnes, according to the average of analysts polled by Reuters, up from the agency's last estimate of 192.96 million tonnes.

Global closing stocks for corn were estimated at 190.34 million tonnes, higher than 187.82 million tonnes forecast by the USDA in August. Soybeans ending stocks could be raised to 87.24 million tonnes compared with August's forecast of 85.62 million tonnes.

Concerns about harvest delays for the spring wheat crop and quality concerns following rains in the Northern Plains boosted wheat futures.

In addition, rains expected in Argentina over the days ahead are expected to delay the completion of 2014/15 wheat planting, the agriculture ministry said in its weekly crop report on Friday.

Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast for the U.S. 2014 corn crop to 14.281 billion bushels, from its previous estimate of 13.988 billion bushels, it said in a note to clients on Friday.

The firm raised its forecast of U.S. 2014 soybean production to 3.876 billion bushels, from 3.7 billion previously.

Prices at 0306 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 539.00 3.75 +0.70% +1.65% 552.04 48 CBOT corn 357.00 1.00 +0.28% +3.03% 367.00 42 CBOT soy 1025.75 4.25 +0.42% +2.24% 1052.18 46 CBOT rice $12.56 $0.07 +0.56% +0.32% $12.82 18 WTI crude $93.24 -$0.05 -0.05% -0.05% $96.00 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 -0.01% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.937 -0.001 -0.10% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)