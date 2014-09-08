* Frost damage in U.S. Midwest late this week seen limited * Big yield reports as harvest begins in southern Midwest * Analysts expect USDA to raise U.S. yield forecasts this week * Weekly crop condition ratings stay strong (Updates with closing prices, USDA crop ratings) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Sept 8 U.S. corn prices fell more than 2 percent Monday on expectations the government will raise its production forecasts to record highs this week and that a possible frost in the upper Midwest will cause only minor damage. "We are in downtrends for everything," said Robert Bresnahan of Trilateral Inc. "Last Friday we rallied on some concept of frost, and they walked that back a little bit, so it's not as cold," he said. At the Chicago Board of Trade, bellwether December corn settled down 7-3/4 cents at $3.48-1/4 per bushel, but held above its contract low set last week at $3.43-3/4. November soybeans ended down 13 cents at $10.08-1/2 a bushel and December wheat fell 1-3/4 cents at $5.33-1/2 a bushel. Joel Widenor of the Commodity Weather Group said in the Reuters Global Ags Forum that he expected only "spotty" frost in the eastern Dakotas on Friday morning and early Saturday in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin and far northeast Iowa. "We still think (there is) very little chance of a damaging hard freeze," Widenor said, referring to readings at or below 28 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 Celsius) that could halt crop development and reduce yield potential. Reports of harvest getting under way in the southern Midwest also pressed the market, with cash merchandisers reporting corn yields of 220 to 250 bushels per acre (bpa) in central Illinois. Soybean yield reports out of the Mississippi River Delta and the southern Midwest have also been strong. Ahead of updated monthly crop forecasts due from the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday, analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its already record-high yield forecasts of 167.4 bushels per acre for corn and 45.4 bpa for soybeans. In its weekly crop progress report released after the CBOT close, the USDA rated 74 percent of the U.S. corn crop and 72 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and the highest ratings for early September in 20 years. CBOT wheat futures fell in sympathy with corn and soybeans but pared its losses toward the closing bell. Wheat was pressured in part by strength in the U.S. dollar, which makes dollar-denominated grains less attractive on the world market. Prices at 2:53 p.m. CDT (1953 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 348.25 -7.75 -2.2% CBOT soy 1008.50 -13.00 -1.3% CBOT meal 342.40 -6.70 -1.9% CBOT soyoil 32.14 -0.34 -1.1% CBOT wheat 533.50 -1.75 -0.3% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, William Hardy, James Dalgleish and Gunna Dickson)