SYDNEY, Sept 9 U.S. corn futures fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns over potential frost damage eased, adding pressure to prices that have slumped in recent days on expectations for record production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.47-1/2 a bushel by 0023 GMT, having slumped more than 2 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.06-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent on Monday. * December wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.31-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. * Commodity Weather Group expects only isolated incidences of frost in the eastern Dakotas on Friday morning and early Saturday in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin and far northeast Iowa. * Reports of harvest getting under way in the southern Midwest also pressed the market, with cash merchandisers reporting corn yields of 220 to 250 bushels per acre (bpa) in central Illinois. * Soybean yield reports out of the Mississippi River Delta and the southern Midwest have also been strong. * Ahead of updated monthly crop forecasts due from the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday, analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its already record-high yield forecasts of 167.4 bushels per acre for corn and 45.4 bpa for soybean. * USDA pegs corn crop at 74 percent good-to-excellent, matching analysts' expectations. * Soybean conditions steady at 72 percent good-to-excellent, in-line with expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, benefiting from a run in sterling and after a Federal Reserve study sparked more buying interest. * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Monday, the first time in 16 months, before returning to close in three-digit territory but down on the day as fear of OPEC output cuts helped the market recover from weak Chinese and U.S. data. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday after a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq edged higher with Yahoo . DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Trade data July 0645 France Budget balance July 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Aug 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings July Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.50 -2.00 -0.37% -0.70% 551.40 45 CBOT corn 347.50 -0.75 -0.22% -2.39% 365.73 33 CBOT soy 1006.50 -2.00 -0.20% -1.47% 1048.23 45 CBOT rice $12.45 $0.00 +0.00% -0.36% $12.80 18 WTI crude $92.97 $0.31 +0.33% -0.34% $95.96 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.000 -0.04% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.928 0.000 +0.03% -1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)