* Corn falls for sixth session out of seven * Corn, soybean crop conditions unchanged * USDA expected to raise corn estimate to fresh record By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 9 U.S. corn futures inched down on Tuesday as concerns over potential frost damage eased, extending losses into a sixth session out of seven amid expectations for a record crop. Wheat followed corn lower, while soybeans also edged down as cold weather forecasts weakened. Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.47 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent the session before. "The thinking now is that the cold snap is not severe enough to cause damage and will not be widespread," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Concerns over the potential frost damage had driven the only gain in corn prices in the last seven sessions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected on Thursday to raise its estimate of corn yields from an already record-high of 167.4 bushels per acre (bpa). Reports of harvest getting under way in the southern Midwest also pressed the market, with cash merchandisers reporting corn yields of 220 to 250 bushels bpa in central Illinois. The USDA pegged the corn crop at 74 percent good-to-excellent, matching analyst expectations. Analysts said the easing threat of frost was also pressuring soybean prices, but the biggest danger was seen for corn prices. November soybean futures dropped 0.1 percent to $10.07-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Monday. The USDA said soybean conditions were steady at 72 percent good-to-excellent, in-line with expectations. December wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to $5.31-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent the day before. Grains prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.50 -2.00 -0.37% -0.70% 551.40 45 CBOT corn 347.00 -1.25 -0.36% -2.53% 365.72 33 CBOT soy 1007.75 -0.75 -0.07% -1.35% 1048.27 45 CBOT rice $12.46 $0.01 +0.08% -0.28% $12.80 18 WTI crude $93.14 $0.48 +0.52% -0.16% $95.97 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.000 -0.03% -0.45% USD/AUD 0.928 0.000 -0.02% -1.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)