* Contract lows plumbed in soybeans, corn, wheat * Frost forecast for Midwest but impact seen limited * U.S. crop ratings hold at historically high levels * USDA seen raising corn, soy crop forecasts this week (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Sept 9 U.S. benchmark new-crop soybean futures dropped below $10 a bushel on Tuesday, pressured by strong yield reports from the start of the harvest and diminished fears about frost in the Midwest, traders said. New-crop futures in soybeans, corn and wheat all fell to contract lows, fueling chart-based selling. At the Chicago Board of Trade, benchmark November soybeans settled down 15-3/4 cents at $9.92-3/4 per bushel after setting a contract low at $9.91-1/2. December corn ended down 4 cents at $3.44-1/4 after setting its low at $3.43, and December wheat fell 6 cents at $5.27-1/2 after dipping to $5.23-1/4. Soybeans sagged two days ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report in which analysts expect the government to raise its already record-high forecasts for the U.S. corn and soybean crops. In a weekly progress report late Monday, USDA rated 74 percent of the corn crop and 72 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, the highest ratings in early September for those crops in 20 years. "With the best row crop ratings since 1994 ... record yields are at hand," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research at R.J. O'Brien, adding that early harvested yield reports from producers have been "stellar". "We may just have another year on our hands like 1992, 1994, or 2004. Those are all years when we had big August-to-final gains in both corn and soybean yields," Feltes said. Frost remains a worry for both crops, which are maturing slowly in northern areas. But a cold snap predicted late this week is expected to cause only patchy frost from North Dakota through southern Minnesota and far northern Iowa. "Widespread frost is still not expected, limiting the potential for significant crop damage," MDA Weather Services said in a note to clients. Concerns over potential frost injury drove the only gain, on Sept. 5, in corn prices in the last seven sessions. Wheat futures followed soy and corn lower, with added pressure from expectations that USDA will raise its forecast of 2014/15 global wheat ending stocks this week. One exception to the weak trend was front-month September soymeal, which ended up $7.50 at $453.70 per short ton on strong cash values as processors wait for the soy harvest to reach the heart of the Midwest and replenish tight supplies. "Erratic cash markets still indicate the desperate need for additional quick delivery supplies at some locations," Helen Pound with KCG Futures wrote in a client note late on Monday. Prices at 3:15 p.m. CDT (2015 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 344.25 -4.00 -1.2% CBOT soy 992.75 -15.75 -1.6% CBOT meal 338.70 -3.70 -1.1% CBOT soyoil 31.72 -0.42 -1.3% CBOT wheat 527.50 -6.00 -1.1% (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Joseph Radford, Michael Urquhart, James Dalgleish and Peter Galloway)