SYDNEY, Sept 10 U.S. soybean futures extended losses below $10 per bushel and hit a contract low on Wednesday, after dropping nearly 3 percent over the past two sessions, pressured by expectations of a record production and easing fears about frost in the Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans slipped 0.15 percent to $9.91-1/4 a bushel by 0128 GMT, after hitting a contract low of $9.90-3/4 per bushel earlier in the session. Soybeans slid 1.6 percent on Tuesday. * December corn fell 0.22 percent to $3.43-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session when the contract hit a low of $3.43 a bushel. * December wheat fell 0.24 percent to $5.26-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday. * The market is now eyeing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop report due to be released later this week in which analysts expect the government to raise its already record-high forecasts for the U.S. corn and soybean crops. * USDA rated 74 percent of the corn crop and 72 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, the highest ratings in early September for those crops in 20 years. * Frost remains a worry for both corn and soybeans, which are maturing slowly in northern areas. But a cold snap predicted late this week is expected to cause only patchy frost from North Dakota through southern Minnesota and far northern Iowa. * Argentina's farmers will reduce the country's corn planting area for the 2014/15 season by 16 percent compared with the previous season as high inflation fuels production costs, the Rosario grains exchange said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar nursed a second session of heavy losses early on Wednesday as investors unwound popular carry trades amid a pick-up in market volatility and further gains in U.S. Treasury yields. * Brent crude prices settled at a 17-month low below $100 per barrel in volatile trade on Tuesday, a fourth straight daily decline as ample supplies weighed, while U.S. crude rose on the expectation of dwindling fuel stockpiles. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as Apple shares declined and as bond yields hit their highest in a month on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some investors had expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output July 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories July Grains prices at 0128 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.25 -1.25 -0.24% -1.36% 551.13 40 CBOT corn 343.50 -0.75 -0.22% -1.36% 364.71 32 CBOT soy 991.25 -1.50 -0.15% -1.71% 1044.31 40 CBOT rice $12.37 $0.01 +0.08% -0.64% $12.76 16 WTI crude $92.96 $0.21 +0.23% +0.32% $95.69 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.001 +0.09% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.921 0.001 +0.08% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)