By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Chicago new-crop soybeans slid to a contract low on Wednesday and corn fell for a third straight session as near-perfect weather in the U.S. Midwest raised expectations the government will further increase production estimates.

Wheat also lost more ground with the most-active December contract trading near last session's contract low, weighed down by plentiful global supplies.

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans was trading 0.1 percent lower at $9.91-3/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT, after hitting a contract low of $9.90-3/4 per bushel earlier in the session. Soybeans have lost almost 3 percent so far this week.

December corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.43-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session when it hit a contract low of $3.43 a bushel. The contract is down around 3.5 percent over the last three sessions.

December wheat lost 0.2 percent to $5.26-1/4 a bushel, having closed down about 1 percent on Tuesday.

The market is eyeing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop report due to be released on Thursday, in which analysts expect the government to raise its already record-high forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean crops.

"They (the USDA) under whelmed last month so the market will be looking for something certainly above 170 bushels an acre for corn," said Paul Deane, agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its earlier record-high yield forecasts of 167.4 bushels per acre (bpa) for corn and 45.4 bpa for soybeans.

In a weekly progress report late Monday, USDA rated 74 percent of the corn crop and 72 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent, the highest ratings in early September for those crops in 20 years.

The decline in soybean prices comes despite strong demand from China, where imports climbed almost 20 percent from a year ago over the January-August period, said Deane.

"Chinese imports have been pretty strong, it shows you even in that sort of environment soybeans are not really finding support."

Frost remains a worry for both corn and soybeans, which are maturing slowly in northern areas. But a cold snap forecast for late this week is expected to cause only patchy frost from North Dakota through southern Minnesota and far northern Iowa.

The USDA is expected to raise its forecast for world wheat ending stocks in 2014/15 to 193.75 million tonnes, according to the average of analysts polled by Reuters, up from the last estimate of 192.96 million tonnes.

The market is closely watching the impact of a strike by grain warehouse workers in Argentina. The workers will strike for at least 24 hours on Wednesday for higher wages, a local labour leader said on Tuesday.

The country's port industry chamber warned the stoppage will slow the number of trucks arriving at port, hitting the flow of soy at one of the busiest times of the year.

Grains prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.25 -1.25 -0.24% -1.68% 551.23 40 CBOT corn 343.75 -0.50 -0.15% -3.44% 365.61 32 CBOT soy 991.75 -1.00 -0.10% -2.91% 1047.73 40 CBOT rice $12.36 $0.00 +0.04% -1.04% $12.79 16 WTI crude $92.97 $0.22 +0.24% +0.33% $95.69 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.917 -0.020 -2.17% -1.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)