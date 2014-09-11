SYDNEY, Sept 11 U.S. wheat futures dropped for a fourth session on Thursday to hit a fresh contract low, dragged lower by expectations the U.S. government would raise its estimate for global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.18-3/4 a bushel, just above a contract low of $5.17-1/2 a bushel marked earlier in the session. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * November soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $9.91-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans firmed 0.1 percent on Wednesday, having hit a contract low of $9.90 a bushel earlier in the day. * December corn declined 0.2 percent to $3.45 a bushel, after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to raise its estimate for U.S. corn production to 14.288 billion bushels on Thursday, from its August estimate of 14.032 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * The government's estimate for soybean production is seen at 3.883 billion bushels, up from 3.816 billion last month. * The USDA is expected to raise its forecast for 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks to 193.75 million tonnes from its August estimate of 192.96 million. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against the yen early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on its New Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central bank said its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable". * U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low and Brent to a 17-month low on Wednesday on rising supply and tepid demand as OPEC lowered projected demand for its crude and data showed U.S. refined product stocks jumped. * A rebound in Apple shares helped push U.S. stocks higher on Wednesday, breaking the market's two-day string of losses. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Producer prices Aug 0130 China Consumer prices Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Sept 1800 U.S. Federal budget Aug Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 518.25 -1.50 -0.29% -1.75% 550.26 33 CBOT corn 345.00 -0.75 -0.22% +0.22% 364.67 36 CBOT soy 991.50 -2.25 -0.23% -0.13% 1041.40 38 CBOT rice $12.40 $0.07 +0.57% +0.36% $12.74 17 WTI crude $91.78 $0.11 +0.12% -1.05% $95.36 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.292 $0.001 +0.05% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.916 0.001 +0.07% -0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)