* Wheat falls for 4th day on bulging global supplies

* Corn, soy pressured by expectations of record output (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Chicago wheat slid for a fourth session on Thursday to a contract low, while corn and soybeans were down for a third day out of four as the markets remained under pressure ahead of a key U.S. report expected to show plentiful world supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecast to further raise its estimates of corn, soybean and wheat production in monthly supply-demand report due at 1600 GMT.

"There are estimates of very strong supplies of all three commodities," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at the National Australia Bank. "Weather conditions in the U.S. have been quite favourable and in the case of wheat it is not just U.S., but expectations world supplies are buoyant."

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.17-3/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT, just above a contract low of $5.17-1/2 a bushel marked earlier in the session. December corn declined 0.4 percent to $3.44-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session.

November soybeans eased 0.4 percent to $9.90-1/4 a bushel after hitting a contract low of $9.89-1/4 a bushel in early Asian trade.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to raise its estimate for U.S. corn production to 14.288 billion bushels on Thursday, from its August estimate of 14.032 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The government's estimate for soybean production is seen at 3.883 billion bushels, up from 3.816 billion last month.

The USDA is likely to raise its forecast for 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks to 193.75 million tonnes from its August estimate of 192.96 million.

Some wheat exporters in the European Union are struggling to export grains after rains damaged crops ahead of the harvest.

French wheat exports onto the world market could drop by a third in 2014/15 and the country's stocks jump by two-thirds, farm office FranceAgriMer said in its first supply-and-demand outlook after a rain-soaked harvest.

Commodity funds sold an estimated 5,000 wheat contracts, bought 3,000 corn contracts and were net even in soybeans, traders said.

Prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.75 -2.00 -0.38% -2.95% 550.84 33 CBOT corn 344.50 -1.25 -0.36% -1.08% 364.74 35 CBOT soy 990.25 -3.50 -0.35% -1.81% 1044.28 38 CBOT rice $12.46 $0.13 +1.01% +0.08% $12.77 17 WTI crude $91.77 $0.10 +0.11% -1.06% $95.36 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 -$0.004 -0.33% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.918 -0.019 -2.07% -1.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)