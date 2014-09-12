SYDNEY, Sept 12 U.S. new-crop wheat futures fell for the fifth session on Friday, poised to record their biggest weekly loss in more than two months following a bigger-than-expected global supply forecast from the U.S. government. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn prices have dropped more than 4 percent this week - their biggest weekly loss in nine weeks. * November soybeans are down nearly 4 percent this week in their largest weekly fall since July 11. * December wheat declined more than 5 percent over the week - the biggest slide in nine weeks. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop report projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels an acre, above its August estimate of 167.4 bushels. It saw the soy yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels last month. * Analysts had expected a corn yield of 170.7 bushels and a soy yield of 46.3 bushels, according to a Reuters poll. * The USDA pegged 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks at 196.38 million tonnes, up from 192.96 million last month and above an average of trade estimates for 193.75 million * The USDA raised its outlook for global wheat production by 3.9 million tonnes from August to a record 720 million. * Maturing corn and soybeans in the northern Midwest may see an early freeze this weekend that could damage crops still far behind in development with agronomists saying this year's record harvests may be trimmed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the selloff in sterling and the euro tapered off, but commodity currencies remained under pressure. * Brent crude rose and broke a string of five straight lower finishes on Thursday, climbing back from a two-year low hit after increasing supply and signs of weakening demand countered worries that conflicts in the Middle East could curb output. * U.S. stocks recovered from early losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 managing a slight gain as energy prices and oil stocks turned higher and financials lent support. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Aug 0645 France Current account July 0800 Italy Industrial output July 0900 Euro zone Employment Q2 0900 Euro zone Industrial production July 1230 U.S. Import prices Aug 1230 U.S. Export prices Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sept 1400 U.S. Business inventories July Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.00 -2.50 -0.49% -2.45% 548.84 24 CBOT corn 341.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.30% 364.44 29 CBOT soy 980.00 -1.50 -0.15% -1.38% 1037.67 34 CBOT rice $12.70 $0.18 +1.44% +3.00% $12.72 34 WTI crude $93.04 $0.21 +0.23% +1.49% $95.22 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.292 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.908 -0.001 -0.16% -0.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)