SYDNEY, Sept 12 U.S. new-crop wheat futures fell
for the fifth session on Friday, poised to record their biggest
weekly loss in more than two months following a
bigger-than-expected global supply forecast from the U.S.
government.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December corn prices have
dropped more than 4 percent this week - their biggest weekly
loss in nine weeks.
* November soybeans are down nearly 4 percent this
week in their largest weekly fall since July 11.
* December wheat declined more than 5 percent over the
week - the biggest slide in nine weeks.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop
report projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels an
acre, above its August estimate of 167.4 bushels. It saw the soy
yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels last month.
* Analysts had expected a corn yield of 170.7 bushels and a
soy yield of 46.3 bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
* The USDA pegged 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks at
196.38 million tonnes, up from 192.96 million last month and
above an average of trade estimates for 193.75 million
* The USDA raised its outlook for global wheat production by
3.9 million tonnes from August to a record 720 million.
* Maturing corn and soybeans in the northern Midwest may see
an early freeze this weekend that could damage crops still far
behind in development with agronomists saying this year's record
harvests may be trimmed.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket
of major currencies early on Friday as the selloff in sterling
and the euro tapered off, but commodity currencies remained
under pressure.
* Brent crude rose and broke a string of five straight lower
finishes on Thursday, climbing back from a two-year low hit
after increasing supply and signs of weakening demand countered
worries that conflicts in the Middle East could curb output.
* U.S. stocks recovered from early losses on Thursday, with
the S&P 500 managing a slight gain as energy prices and oil
stocks turned higher and financials lent support.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Aug
0645 France Current account July
0800 Italy Industrial output July
0900 Euro zone Employment Q2
0900 Euro zone Industrial production July
1230 U.S. Import prices Aug
1230 U.S. Export prices Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sept
1400 U.S. Business inventories July
Grains prices at 0042 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.00 -2.50 -0.49% -2.45% 548.84 24
CBOT corn 341.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.30% 364.44 29
CBOT soy 980.00 -1.50 -0.15% -1.38% 1037.67 34
CBOT rice $12.70 $0.18 +1.44% +3.00% $12.72 34
WTI crude $93.04 $0.21 +0.23% +1.49% $95.22 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.292 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.02%
USD/AUD 0.908 -0.001 -0.16% -0.76%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)