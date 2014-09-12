* Wheat down almost 5 pct this week on climbing global supply

* Soybean, corn prices rise after hitting 4-year lows (Adds detail, comment)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Chicago wheat fell for a fifth straight session on Friday, poised for a second week of decline as a higher-than-expected global supply outlook from the U.S. government weighed on prices.

Corn and soybeans edged higher as bargain-buying lifted markets that had dropped to their lowest in four years after the U.S. Department of Agriculture further increased its production estimates.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn has dropped almost 4 percent this week, its biggest weekly loss in two months, while November soybeans are down more than 3 percent in their largest weekly fall since July 11.

Front-month soybeans and corn on Thursday fell to their lowest since 2010 on continuation charts.

December wheat lost about 5 percent this week, adding to similar levels of decline last week.

On Friday, November soybeans climbed 0.6 percent to $9.87-1/4 a bushel by 0340 GMT, December corn gained half a percent to $3.42-3/4 a bushel and December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.08-1/4 a bushel.

There is additional pressure on prices stemming from a stronger greenback which is making U.S. products more expensive for importers holding other currencies.

"We are seeing record U.S. crops getting bigger and bigger but at the same time they are struggling to export," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Other origins are more competitive because of the strengthening U.S. dollar."

The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket of major currencies on Friday as the selloff in sterling and the euro tapered off, but commodity currencies remained under pressure.

U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, climbed to its highest since July, 2013 this week.

On the supply front, further increase in corn, soybean and wheat production forecasts added pressure on prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop report projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels an acre, above its August estimate of 167.4 bushels. It saw the soy yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels last month.

Analysts had expected a corn yield of 170.7 bushels and a soy yield of 46.3 bushels, according to a Reuters poll.

The USDA pegged 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks at 196.38 million tonnes, up from 192.96 million last month and above an average of trade estimates for 193.75 million

The USDA raised its outlook for global wheat production by 3.9 million tonnes from August to a record 720 million.

Still, maturing corn and soybeans in the northern Midwest may see an early freeze this weekend that could damage crops which are far behind in development with agronomists saying this year's record harvests may be trimmed.

Prices at 0340 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.25 -1.25 -0.25% -3.65% 549.93 24 CBOT corn 342.75 1.75 +0.51% -0.44% 364.59 32 CBOT soy 987.25 5.75 +0.59% -0.55% 1041.26 37 CBOT rice $12.71 $0.19 +1.48% +2.83% $12.75 34 WTI crude $92.84 $0.01 +0.01% +1.28% $95.22 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.292 -$0.003 -0.22% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.907 -0.031 -3.32% -3.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential