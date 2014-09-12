* Wheat down almost 5 pct this week on climbing global
supply
* Soybean, corn prices rise after hitting 4-year lows
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Chicago wheat fell for a
fifth straight session on Friday, poised for a second week of
decline as a higher-than-expected global supply outlook from the
U.S. government weighed on prices.
Corn and soybeans edged higher as bargain-buying lifted
markets that had dropped to their lowest in four years after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture further increased its production
estimates.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn has dropped
almost 4 percent this week, its biggest weekly loss in two
months, while November soybeans are down more than 3
percent in their largest weekly fall since July 11.
Front-month soybeans and corn on Thursday fell
to their lowest since 2010 on continuation charts.
December wheat lost about 5 percent this week, adding
to similar levels of decline last week.
On Friday, November soybeans climbed 0.6 percent to
$9.87-1/4 a bushel by 0340 GMT, December corn gained half a
percent to $3.42-3/4 a bushel and December wheat fell 0.3
percent to $5.08-1/4 a bushel.
There is additional pressure on prices stemming from a
stronger greenback which is making U.S. products more expensive
for importers holding other currencies.
"We are seeing record U.S. crops getting bigger and bigger
but at the same time they are struggling to export," said Kaname
Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo. "Other origins are more competitive because of the
strengthening U.S. dollar."
The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket of
major currencies on Friday as the selloff in sterling and the
euro tapered off, but commodity currencies remained under
pressure.
U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, climbed to its highest
since July, 2013 this week.
On the supply front, further increase in corn, soybean and
wheat production forecasts added pressure on prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop report
projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels an acre,
above its August estimate of 167.4 bushels. It saw the soy yield
at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels last month.
Analysts had expected a corn yield of 170.7 bushels and a
soy yield of 46.3 bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
The USDA pegged 2014/15 world wheat ending stocks at 196.38
million tonnes, up from 192.96 million last month and above an
average of trade estimates for 193.75 million
The USDA raised its outlook for global wheat production by
3.9 million tonnes from August to a record 720 million.
Still, maturing corn and soybeans in the northern Midwest
may see an early freeze this weekend that could damage crops
which are far behind in development with agronomists saying this
year's record harvests may be trimmed.
Prices at 0340 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 508.25 -1.25 -0.25% -3.65% 549.93 24
CBOT corn 342.75 1.75 +0.51% -0.44% 364.59 32
CBOT soy 987.25 5.75 +0.59% -0.55% 1041.26 37
CBOT rice $12.71 $0.19 +1.48% +2.83% $12.75 34
WTI crude $92.84 $0.01 +0.01% +1.28% $95.22 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.292 -$0.003 -0.22% -0.17%
USD/AUD 0.907 -0.031 -3.32% -3.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)