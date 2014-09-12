* Wheat hits contract lows after USDA cuts U.S. export view
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Sept 12 U.S. wheat futures fell to a
four-year low on Friday and posted their biggest weekly loss
since July on weak export prospects and rising global supplies,
traders said.
Corn futures followed wheat lower but held above the
previous day's multiyear lows, and soybeans firmed, underpinned
by short covering ahead of forecasts for weekend frost in the
Midwest.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active December wheat
settled down 7 cents at $5.02-1/2 per bushel after setting
a contract low at $5.00.
The spot September contract, which expired during the
session, dipped to $4.97, the cheapest spot price on a
continuous chart since July 2010.
December corn ended down 2-1/2 cents at $3.38-1/2 a
bushel, while November soybeans rose 3-3/4 cents at
$9.85-1/4 a bushel.
The wheat market was still reeling from Thursday's monthly
supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,
which cut its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat exports.
The USDA also hiked its forecast of 2014/15 global wheat
ending stocks to 196.38 million tonnes, above the consensus
trade estimate.
"It was extremely negative to see exports go down and
imports go up," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics
in Atchison, Kansas. "They (traders) are still pricing in very
disappointing demand for U.S. wheat, as shown in the USDA
numbers."
Traders shrugged off concerns about freezing temperatures in
Canada's Saskatchewan province that could halt the growth and
reduce the quality of immature wheat there.
Corn followed wheat down, but benchmark December held
above the contract low it set a day earlier.
The USDA on Thursday projected the average U.S. corn yield
at 171.7 bushels an acre, above its August estimate of 167.4. It
saw the soy yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels
last month.
Analysts had expected yields of 170.7 bushels for corn and
46.3 bushels for soy, according to a Reuters poll.
Soybeans stabilized, underpinned by short covering that
helped pare losses late on Thursday.
"Despite all the euphoria, the anticipated record-high U.S.
crops have not been actually harvested and ... the crops could
yet be damaged by an early frost," Commerzbank analysts said in
a note.
Maturing corn and soybeans in the northern Midwest may see
an early freeze this weekend that could damage immature crops
that are far behind in development.
