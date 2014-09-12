* Wheat hits contract lows after USDA cuts U.S. export view * USDA's world wheat ending stocks view tops expectations * Corn follows wheat down but holds above multiyear lows * Soybeans pause a day after big selloff; frost eyed (Adds closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Sept 12 U.S. wheat futures fell to a four-year low on Friday and posted their biggest weekly loss since July on weak export prospects and rising global supplies, traders said. Corn futures followed wheat lower but held above the previous day's multiyear lows, and soybeans firmed, underpinned by short covering ahead of forecasts for weekend frost in the Midwest. At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active December wheat settled down 7 cents at $5.02-1/2 per bushel after setting a contract low at $5.00. The spot September contract, which expired during the session, dipped to $4.97, the cheapest spot price on a continuous chart since July 2010. December corn ended down 2-1/2 cents at $3.38-1/2 a bushel, while November soybeans rose 3-3/4 cents at $9.85-1/4 a bushel. The wheat market was still reeling from Thursday's monthly supply/demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which cut its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat exports. The USDA also hiked its forecast of 2014/15 global wheat ending stocks to 196.38 million tonnes, above the consensus trade estimate. "It was extremely negative to see exports go down and imports go up," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas. "They (traders) are still pricing in very disappointing demand for U.S. wheat, as shown in the USDA numbers." Traders shrugged off concerns about freezing temperatures in Canada's Saskatchewan province that could halt the growth and reduce the quality of immature wheat there. Corn followed wheat down, but benchmark December held above the contract low it set a day earlier. The USDA on Thursday projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels an acre, above its August estimate of 167.4. It saw the soy yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels last month. Analysts had expected yields of 170.7 bushels for corn and 46.3 bushels for soy, according to a Reuters poll. Soybeans stabilized, underpinned by short covering that helped pare losses late on Thursday. "Despite all the euphoria, the anticipated record-high U.S. crops have not been actually harvested and ... the crops could yet be damaged by an early frost," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. Maturing corn and soybeans in the northern Midwest may see an early freeze this weekend that could damage immature crops that are far behind in development. Prices at 3:51 p.m. CDT (2051 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 338.50 -2.50 -0.7% CBOT soy 985.25 3.75 0.4% CBOT meal 327.10 -1.30 -0.4% CBOT soyoil 32.71 1.06 3.3% CBOT wheat 503.00 -7.00 -1.4% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by William Hardy; Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)