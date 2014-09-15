SYDNEY, Sept 15 U.S. soybean futures fell 1 percent on Monday as concerns over potential frost damage eased, removing any price support amid expectations for a bumper crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 1 percent to $9.75-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.7 percent to $3.36 a bushel, having gained 2.2 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday when prices hit a contract low of $5 a bushel. * Losses in corn and soybeans had been checked last week by concerns over frost damage to maturing crops in the northern Midwest. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels an acre, above its August estimate of 167.4. It saw the soy yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 bushels last month. * Analysts had expected yields of 170.7 bushels for corn and 46.3 bushels for soy, according to a Reuters poll. * Wheat under sustained pressure from USDA's cut to its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 wheat exports and increased estimate for 2014/15 global wheat ending stocks to 196.38 million tonnes, above the consensus trade estimate. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar came in the cross hairs of sellers first thing on Monday, sliding to a fresh six-month low after a set of disappointing Chinese data weighed on already soft demand. * Crude oil prices fell on Friday on pressure from weak demand, ample supplies and a strong dollar. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as energy shares extended their recent slide, while rising bond yields drove down high-dividend paying shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat Trade July 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep 1315 U.S. Industrial Output Aug Grains prices at 0028 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 -1.25 -0.25% -1.62% 547.24 22 CBOT corn 336.00 -2.50 -0.74% -1.61% 364.04 40 CBOT soy 975.50 -9.75 -0.99% -0.61% 1035.08 24 CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.10 -0.74% +1.36% $12.72 64 WTI crude $91.19 -$1.08 -1.17% -1.17% $94.77 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.900 -0.004 -0.41% -1.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)