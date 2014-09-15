* Wheat loses more ground, rising global supplies weigh * Dec corn at contact low on prospects of record U.S. yield (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Chicago wheat slid for a sixth consecutive session on Monday with the front-month contract trading near a four-year low as U.S. exporters struggle to sell grains, facing stiff competition from Black Sea suppliers. New-crop corn fell to trade at par with last week's contract low prices and soybeans gave up Friday's gains with easing concerns over potential frost damage. Chicago Board of Trade most-actively traded December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.01-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday when prices hit a contract low of $5 a bushel. Front-month wheat traded near Friday's four-year low of $4.97 a bushel on a continuation chart. December corn lost 0.6 percent to $3.36-1/2 a bushel and November soybeans gave up 0.5 percent to $9.80-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Friday. "What we are seeing is continued optimistic projections for yields worldwide," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist with the National Australia Bank. "This is what is driving prices lower." Wheat remains under sustained pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its forecast for 2014/15 exports and raised estimate for global-ending stocks to 196.38 million tonnes. The market has shrugged off concerns about freezing temperatures in Canada's Saskatchewan province that could halt the growth and reduce the quality of immature wheat there. Losses in corn and soybeans had been checked last week by concerns over frost damage to maturing crops in the northern Midwest. The U.S. northern Plains and far western Midwest crop regions saw their first freeze of the season but the cold temperatures were only in pockets of the belt, limiting damage to immature corn and soybeans, agricultural meteorologists said on Friday. The USDA projected the average U.S. corn yield at 171.7 bushels per acre, above its August estimate of 167.4. It saw the soy yield at 46.6 bushels an acre, up from 45.4 last month. Analysts had expected yields of 170.7 bushels for corn and 46.3 bushels for soy, according to a Reuters poll. Large speculators cut their net long positions in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short positions in CBOT wheat and increased their net short positions in soybeans. Grains prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.50 -1.00 -0.20% -1.57% 547.25 22 CBOT corn 336.50 -2.00 -0.59% -1.46% 364.06 40 CBOT soy 980.50 -4.75 -0.48% -0.10% 1035.24 25 CBOT rice $12.66 -$0.13 -1.02% +1.08% $12.72 62 WTI crude $91.16 -$1.11 -1.20% -1.20% $94.77 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 +0.01% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.901 -0.003 -0.32% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)