SYDNEY, Sept 16 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday due to bargain buying after prices hit a contract low in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.88-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.42-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.3 percent in the previous session. * December wheat rose 0.15 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent on Monday when prices hit a contract low of $4.96 a bushel. * USDA pegs condition of corn crop at 74 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from the previous week and matching market expectations. ] * Soybean condition seen at 72 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from the previous week and matching market expectations. * Soybean and corn futures received additional support from some harvest delays due to wet fields in key growing areas. * But huge supplies were expected once harvest gears up in the coming weeks, particularly after a drop to freezing temperatures in parts of the Midwest during the weekend caused less damage than expected. * The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said the monthly U.S. soybean crush fell by a more-than-expected 7.5 percent during August due to tight supplies in the country. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar loitered in familiar territory early on Tuesday with investors reluctant to do much as they waited for fresh guidance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while the Australian dollar rebounded from a six-month trough. * Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Monday after weak Chinese economic data sent prices to a 26-month low earlier in the day, while U.S. crude rose after bouncing off a technical support level near a 16-month low reached last week. * U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as the tech sector dragged the Nasdaq to its worst day since July and kept the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark as investors cleared the decks for Alibaba's debut planned for later this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment Aug 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2 Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.50 0.75 +0.15% -0.20% 545.46 22 CBOT corn 342.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.26% 364.32 48 CBOT soy 988.50 -1.00 -0.10% +0.33% 1032.51 26 CBOT rice $12.74 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.39% $12.71 67 WTI crude $92.73 -$0.19 -0.20% +0.50% $94.85 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.000 +0.02% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.903 0.001 +0.06% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)