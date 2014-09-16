(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
* CBOT Dec wheat down for seventh session in a row
* Wheat hits lowest since July 2010
* Soybeans shrug off acreage cuts
* Bargain buying boosts corn late
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 16 U.S. soybean and wheat futures
fell on Tuesday, with soy pressured by technical selling and
forecasts for good harvest weather, while U.S. wheat supplies
struggled to find traction on the export market despite trading
at four-year lows.
Corn firmed, with traders noting a round of bargain buying
that pushed prices into positive territory after trading lower
for much of the day.
Expectations of a huge harvest of both corn and soybeans
kept a bearish tone over the market.
"We are looking at much warmer temperatures and drier
forecasts," said Brian Hoops, president of brokerage Midwest
Market Solutions. "We will start seeing a pickup in that harvest
pace and consequently we will see some harvest pressure against
prices."
The market shrugged at data from the U.S. Agriculture
Department's Farm Service Agency that showed "prevented
plantings" acreage for both corn and soybeans was bigger than
previously reported as huge yields were still expected to
more-than-replenish domestic stockpiles.
"These Paul Bunyan-like corn and bean yields just continue
to swamp anything you get from a positive standpoint on acres or
lost production," said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities.
"It is the wrong time of year to be positive. Historically, this
time of year we continue to push lower and grind lower into the
gut slot of harvest."
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for November delivery
settled down 8-3/4 cents at $9.80-3/4 a bushel. Prices hit a
one-week high during the overnight session, which spurred a
round of profit taking and technical selling.
CBOT December corn rose 3/4 cent to $3.43-3/4 a
bushel.
CBOT December soft red winter wheat closed 4-1/2 cents
lower at $4.96-1/4 a bushel. The front-month contract hit
its lowest on a continuous basis since July 6, 2010.
U.S. wheat continued to be uncompetitive despite a 33
percent drop in prices during the last four months. CBOT
December has fallen for seven straight sessions, wiping
out 7.2 percent of its value.
Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, said on Tuesday that
its General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) bought
180,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest tender, bypassing
U.S. supplies. GASC has purchased mostly Russian, Romanian and
Ukrainian wheat since the start of the year.
Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close
Change Change
CORN DEC4 343.75 0.22 0.75 343
SOYBEANS NOV4 980.75 -0.88 -8.75 989.5
SOY MEAL OCT4 338.3 -0.15 -0.5 338.8
SOYBEAN OIL OCT4 32.81 -1.38 -0.46 33.27
WHEAT SRW DEC4 496.25 -0.9 -4.5 500.75
ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.715 -0.35 -0.045 12.76
M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 166 0.45 0.75 165.25
LIGHT CRUDE OCT4 94.8 2.02 1.88 92.92
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17137.17 0.62 106.03 17031.14
GOLD 1235.55 #N/A 2.81 1232.74
BALTIC EXCH DRY 1150 -1.96 -23 1173
US DOLLAR INDEX 84.056 -0.25 -0.208 84.264
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
