SYDNEY, Sept 17 U.S. corn futures renewed their
downward path on Wednesday after rising for the past two
sessions, as forecasts for favorable weather refocused the
market on expectations for a silo-busting harvest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.4
percent to $3.44-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the
previous session, to sit just off contract lows.
* November soybeans were little changed at $9.81-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
* December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.95-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday.
* Expectations of a huge harvest for both corn and soybeans
provide a bearish tone over the market, with forecasts for
favorable weather for much of the Midwest adding to pressure.
* U.S. Agriculture Department Farm Service Agency data
showed "prevented plantings" acreage for both corn and soybeans
was bigger than previously reported, as huge yields were still
expected to more-than-replenish domestic stockpiles.
* Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, said on Tuesday
that its General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) bought
180,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest tender, bypassing
U.S. supplies. GASC has purchased mostly Russian, Romanian and
Ukrainian wheat since the start of the year.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday,
having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours
before the Federal Reserve offers its latest guidance on
interest rates.
* U.S. crude futures rose by almost $2 and Brent by more
than $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by OPEC
as well as on a weakening dollar and news that Libya had curbed
output after rockets hit an area near a refinery.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P notched its best
performance in a month after a report shifted investor
expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement due on
Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Inflation, Final Aug
1230 U.S. Infation Aug
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep
1800 Federal Reserve issues statement after policy meeting
1830 Fed chairperson Janet Yellen holds news conference
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 495.50 -0.75 -0.15% -1.05% 543.03 22
CBOT corn 342.25 -1.50 -0.44% -0.22% 364.48 47
CBOT soy 981.25 0.50 +0.05% -0.83% 1029.43 25
CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.55% $12.70 61
WTI crude $94.64 -$0.24 -0.25% +1.85% $94.83 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 -0.04% +0.11%
USD/AUD 0.908 -0.002 -0.19% +0.55%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)