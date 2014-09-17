SYDNEY, Sept 17 U.S. corn futures renewed their downward path on Wednesday after rising for the past two sessions, as forecasts for favorable weather refocused the market on expectations for a silo-busting harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.44-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session, to sit just off contract lows. * November soybeans were little changed at $9.81-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. * Expectations of a huge harvest for both corn and soybeans provide a bearish tone over the market, with forecasts for favorable weather for much of the Midwest adding to pressure. * U.S. Agriculture Department Farm Service Agency data showed "prevented plantings" acreage for both corn and soybeans was bigger than previously reported, as huge yields were still expected to more-than-replenish domestic stockpiles. * Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, said on Tuesday that its General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) bought 180,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest tender, bypassing U.S. supplies. GASC has purchased mostly Russian, Romanian and Ukrainian wheat since the start of the year. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday, having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours before the Federal Reserve offers its latest guidance on interest rates. * U.S. crude futures rose by almost $2 and Brent by more than $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by OPEC as well as on a weakening dollar and news that Libya had curbed output after rockets hit an area near a refinery. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P notched its best performance in a month after a report shifted investor expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement due on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation, Final Aug 1230 U.S. Infation Aug 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep 1800 Federal Reserve issues statement after policy meeting 1830 Fed chairperson Janet Yellen holds news conference Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.50 -0.75 -0.15% -1.05% 543.03 22 CBOT corn 342.25 -1.50 -0.44% -0.22% 364.48 47 CBOT soy 981.25 0.50 +0.05% -0.83% 1029.43 25 CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.03 -0.20% -0.55% $12.70 61 WTI crude $94.64 -$0.24 -0.25% +1.85% $94.83 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.000 -0.04% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.908 -0.002 -0.19% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)