* U.S. wheat drops further as demand stays weak

* Corn pressured by forecasts of friendly harvest weather (Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Chicago wheat lost more ground on Wednesday to trade around a four-year low on poor demand for U.S. supplies while corn slid on forecasts of favourable harvest weather after rising for the last two sessions.

Soybeans edged higher, with bargain buying lifting the November contract which hit a record low last week.

Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, said on Tuesday that its General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) bought 180,000 tonnes of French wheat in its latest tender, bypassing U.S. supplies. GASC has purchased mostly Russian, Romanian and Ukrainian wheat since the start of the year.

"Egypt bought French wheat at a significant discount to U.S. wheat, the difference is still 50 cents a bushel," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia.

Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.96 a bushel by 0332 GMT, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

CBOT December has fallen for eight straight sessions, wiping out 7.3 percent of its value. The front-month wheat is trading near its lowest since mid-2010.

December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.43-1/2 a bushel. November soybeans added 0.6 percent to $9.86-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

Forecasts for favourable harvest weather for much of the U.S. Midwest have given a bearish tone to the corn and soybean markets.

"There is nothing dramatic to impede harvest progress in the U.S.," said Cooper of FCStone Australia.

There is additional pressure on soybeans with demand in top importer China struggling to recover.

Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans could plunge by as much as a quarter in the crop year that began this month after processing margins in the country fell to their lowest in two years, industry sources said.

The market shrugged off data from the U.S. Agriculture Department's Farm Service Agency that showed "prevented plantings" acreage for both corn and soybeans was bigger than previously reported as huge yields were still expected to more-than-replenish domestic stockpiles.

Prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.00 -0.25 -0.05% -0.95% 543.05 22 CBOT corn 343.50 -0.25 -0.07% +0.15% 364.52 48 CBOT soy 986.50 5.75 +0.59% -0.30% 1029.61 27 CBOT rice $12.68 -$0.04 -0.28% -0.63% $12.70 61 WTI crude $94.77 -$0.11 -0.12% +1.99% $94.83 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.907 -0.003 -0.30% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)