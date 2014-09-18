SYDNEY, Sept 18 U.S. wheat futures fell more than 0.5 percent on Thursday, erasing gains from the previous session as a firmer dollar weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.6 percent to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday, to sit near contract lows. * December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.40-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.84-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving. * Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday raised its forecast for the 2014 U.S. corn yield, but trimmed its estimates for harvested acreage and production. * Officials from the USDA and China's quality watchdog failed in talks last week to settle a dispute over testing for genetically modified content in corn by-product distiller's dried grains (DDGs), two industry sources said. * Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans could plunge by as much as a quarter in the crop year that began this month after processing margins in the country fell to their lowest level in two years, industry sources said. * Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, bypassed U.S. supplies in its latest tender. Traders said that the U.S. wheat offered was 50 cents a bushel more expensive than the winning French cargoes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to its highest in over four years against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's guidance on interest rates highlighted the diverging pathways between the United States and other rich nations. * Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose sharply in the United States last week and as a strong dollar continued to create headwinds for dollar-denominated commodities. * U.S. stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Aug 1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Sep Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.25 -3.00 -0.60% +0.00% 540.42 25 CBOT corn 340.75 -1.00 -0.29% -0.87% 364.37 44 CBOT soy 984.25 1.75 +0.18% +0.36% 1026.28 25 CBOT rice $12.56 $0.05 +0.40% -1.22% $12.69 53 WTI crude $94.04 -$0.38 -0.40% -0.89% $94.72 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.83% USD/AUD 0.895 0.000 -0.06% -1.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)