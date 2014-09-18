SYDNEY, Sept 18 U.S. wheat futures fell more
than 0.5 percent on Thursday, erasing gains from the previous
session as a firmer dollar weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.6
percent to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on
Wednesday, to sit near contract lows.
* December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.40-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session.
* November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.84-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to
keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but
also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than
expected when it starts moving.
* Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday raised its forecast
for the 2014 U.S. corn yield, but trimmed its estimates for
harvested acreage and production.
* Officials from the USDA and China's quality watchdog
failed in talks last week to settle a dispute over testing for
genetically modified content in corn by-product distiller's
dried grains (DDGs), two industry sources said.
* Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans could plunge by as much
as a quarter in the crop year that began this month after
processing margins in the country fell to their lowest level in
two years, industry sources said.
* Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, bypassed U.S.
supplies in its latest tender. Traders said that the U.S. wheat
offered was 50 cents a bushel more expensive than the winning
French cargoes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose to its highest in over four years against
a basket of currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's
guidance on interest rates highlighted the diverging pathways
between the United States and other rich nations.
* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday after a government
report showed crude stocks rose sharply in the United States
last week and as a strong dollar continued to create headwinds
for dollar-denominated commodities.
* U.S. stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep
interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated
concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against
calls to overhaul its policy statement.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Aug
1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug
1230 U.S. Building permits Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Sep
Grains prices at 0047 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.25 -3.00 -0.60% +0.00% 540.42 25
CBOT corn 340.75 -1.00 -0.29% -0.87% 364.37 44
CBOT soy 984.25 1.75 +0.18% +0.36% 1026.28 25
CBOT rice $12.56 $0.05 +0.40% -1.22% $12.69 53
WTI crude $94.04 -$0.38 -0.40% -0.89% $94.72 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.285 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.83%
USD/AUD 0.895 0.000 -0.06% -1.55%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)