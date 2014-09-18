* Corn falls on stronger dollar, record U.S. supply
* Dollar rallies as markets latch onto 'hawkish' Fed
projections
* Soybean up for 2nd day on bargain buying, frost threat
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 U.S. corn lost more ground on
Thursday to hover near a contract low, while wheat gave up some
of last session's gains due to rising global supplies and
strengthening dollar.
Soybeans rose for a second consecutive session as bargain
buying by end-users and threat of frost damage underpinned the
market, which is recovering from a contract low hit earlier this
month.
Chicago Board Of Trade wheat for December delivery
fell 0.5 percent to $4.96-3/4 a bushel by 0317 GMT, having
closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
CBOT corn for December delivery lost 0.3 percent to
$3.40-3/4 a bushel, not far from Monday's contract low of
$3.35-3/4 a bushel and November soybeans contract rose 0.3
percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, adding to Wednesday's 0.2 percent
gain.
A bearish tone is expected to hang over prices due to
plentiful global supplies of corn, wheat and soybeans.
"Cash market prices are dropping as harvest starts which is
pulling futures market down," said Kaname Gokon, general manager
of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"We expect prices to remain depressed as supplies flood the
market."
U.S. processors and elevators are preparing to be
overwhelmed with a glut of both corn and soybeans after fields
dry out.
The latest forecasts call for some more rain across key
growing areas in the next few days before dry conditions allow
farmers to aggressively cut their crops.
There was additional pressure because of the strength in the
dollar, which makes U.S. products expensive for importers
holding other currencies.
The dollar rose to its highest in over four years against a
basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve's guidance on
interest rates highlighted the diverging pathways between the
United States and other rich nations.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep
interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but also
indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected
when it starts moving.
The soybean market is finding some support from the threat
of frost damage, although expectations of a record crop capped
gains.
"There is some short covering in soybeans because of the
threat of frost damage," said Gokon.
Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday raised its forecast
for the 2014 U.S. corn yield, but trimmed its estimates for
harvested acreage and production.
Officials from the USDA and China's quality watchdog failed
in talks last week to settle a dispute over testing for
genetically modified content in corn by-product distiller's
dried grains (DDGs), two industry sources said.
Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans could plunge by as much as
a quarter in the crop year that began this month after
processing margins in the country fell to their lowest level in
two years, industry sources said.
Prices at 0317 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.75 -2.50 -0.50% +0.10% 540.43 25
CBOT corn 340.75 -1.00 -0.29% -0.87% 364.37 44
CBOT soy 985.75 3.25 +0.33% +0.51% 1026.33 26
CBOT rice $12.56 $0.04 +0.36% -1.26% $12.69 52
WTI crude $93.82 -$0.60 -0.64% -1.12% $94.72 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.287 $0.000 +0.01% -0.72%
USD/AUD 0.896 0.001 +0.07% -1.43%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Anand Basu)