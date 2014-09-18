* Corn falls on stronger dollar, record U.S. supply

* Dollar rallies as markets latch onto 'hawkish' Fed projections

* Soybean up for 2nd day on bargain buying, frost threat (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 U.S. corn lost more ground on Thursday to hover near a contract low, while wheat gave up some of last session's gains due to rising global supplies and strengthening dollar.

Soybeans rose for a second consecutive session as bargain buying by end-users and threat of frost damage underpinned the market, which is recovering from a contract low hit earlier this month.

Chicago Board Of Trade wheat for December delivery fell 0.5 percent to $4.96-3/4 a bushel by 0317 GMT, having closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

CBOT corn for December delivery lost 0.3 percent to $3.40-3/4 a bushel, not far from Monday's contract low of $3.35-3/4 a bushel and November soybeans contract rose 0.3 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, adding to Wednesday's 0.2 percent gain.

A bearish tone is expected to hang over prices due to plentiful global supplies of corn, wheat and soybeans.

"Cash market prices are dropping as harvest starts which is pulling futures market down," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"We expect prices to remain depressed as supplies flood the market."

U.S. processors and elevators are preparing to be overwhelmed with a glut of both corn and soybeans after fields dry out.

The latest forecasts call for some more rain across key growing areas in the next few days before dry conditions allow farmers to aggressively cut their crops.

There was additional pressure because of the strength in the dollar, which makes U.S. products expensive for importers holding other currencies.

The dollar rose to its highest in over four years against a basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve's guidance on interest rates highlighted the diverging pathways between the United States and other rich nations.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

The soybean market is finding some support from the threat of frost damage, although expectations of a record crop capped gains.

"There is some short covering in soybeans because of the threat of frost damage," said Gokon.

Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday raised its forecast for the 2014 U.S. corn yield, but trimmed its estimates for harvested acreage and production.

Officials from the USDA and China's quality watchdog failed in talks last week to settle a dispute over testing for genetically modified content in corn by-product distiller's dried grains (DDGs), two industry sources said.

Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans could plunge by as much as a quarter in the crop year that began this month after processing margins in the country fell to their lowest level in two years, industry sources said.

Prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.75 -2.50 -0.50% +0.10% 540.43 25 CBOT corn 340.75 -1.00 -0.29% -0.87% 364.37 44 CBOT soy 985.75 3.25 +0.33% +0.51% 1026.33 26 CBOT rice $12.56 $0.04 +0.36% -1.26% $12.69 52 WTI crude $93.82 -$0.60 -0.64% -1.12% $94.72 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 $0.000 +0.01% -0.72% USD/AUD 0.896 0.001 +0.07% -1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Anand Basu)