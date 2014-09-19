SYDNEY, Sept 19 U.S. wheat futures fell to a four-year low on Friday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed exports fell more than 50 percent week-on-week, pushing weekly losses to more than 3 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front month wheat falls to fresh four-year low of $4.86 a bushel. * December wheat down more than 3 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly fall. * December corn down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the fifth straight weekly loss. * Front month soybeans fall to four-year low of $9.66-3/4 a bushel. * November soybeans down nearly 2 percent for the week, the sixth consecutive weekly fall. * Corn under pressure as harvests resume across key U.S. producing regions after rain delays. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat for the 2014/15 marketing year were 314,500 tonnes, down 55 percent from a week ago and below the range of market forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, taking comfort from a poll showing support for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom. * Crude oil fell on Thursday, pressured by ample supply, concerns about demand growth and a stronger U.S. dollar. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its pledge to keep interest rates low, providing a backstop for investors that helped lift both the Dow and S&P to record highs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Aug 0800 Euro zone Current account July 1400 U.S. Leading index Aug Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.00 -2.50 -0.51% -2.65% 537.29 21 CBOT corn 337.25 -1.00 -0.30% -1.17% 364.08 40 CBOT soy 967.75 -3.75 -0.39% -1.50% 1022.18 20 CBOT rice $12.62 $0.00 +0.00% +0.88% $12.68 56 WTI crude $93.03 -$0.04 -0.04% -1.47% $94.55 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.898 -0.001 -0.11% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)