* USDA confirms sluggish demand for U.S. wheat stocks * Soybeans hit four-year low on harvest pressure * Corn falls, set for fifth straight weekly loss By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 19 Chicago wheat futures fell to a more than four-year low on Friday, and were headed for a third straight weekly loss, after data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed weekly exports plunged more than 50 percent. Soybeans also plunged to their weakest since July 2010 as favorable weather continued to drag, putting prices of the oilseed on track for a sharp 11 percent weekly drop, while corn came down as harvest pressure weighed. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.51 percent to $4.86 a bushel by 0229 GMT, having hit a session low of $4.85 a bushel earlier - the lowest since July 2010 - and extending losses from Thursday when it closed down 2.2 percent. Prices are on track for a more than 2 percent weekly loss. "Today, like with recent days, is all about the fundamentals," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist with the National Australia Bank. "The Black Sea concerns have eased and if that continues, you would imagine that there will be less demand for U.S. supplies." Wheat had drawn support over the last few months on concerns that conflict between Ukraine and Russia would disrupt exports from the Black Sea region. The USDA said on Thursday that weekly export sales of wheat for the 2014/15 marketing year were 314,500 tonnes, down 55 percent from a week ago and below the range of market forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. In other grains, corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.37-1/2 a bushel, having dropped more than 1 percent in the previous session, and were headed for a 0.4 percent drop, the fifth straight weekly slide. Spot soybeans fell 0.33 percent to $9.68-1/4 a bushel having hit a session low of $9.65-3/4 a bushel, pressured as farmers resumed harvesting in parts of the U.S. Midwest after fields began to dry out. With harvests advancing, cash market prices eased as dealers at processing plants reported truck lines at their dumps. Private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday. Grains prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.00 -2.50 -0.51% -2.65% 537.29 21 CBOT corn 337.50 -0.75 -0.22% -1.10% 364.09 40 CBOT soy 968.25 -3.25 -0.33% -1.45% 1022.20 21 CBOT rice $12.61 -$0.02 -0.12% +0.76% $12.68 55 WTI crude $92.90 -$0.17 -0.18% -1.61% $94.54 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.37% USD/AUD 0.895 -0.004 -0.44% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)