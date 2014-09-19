* Corn falls as U.S. harvest gears up * Soybeans, corn shrug off export news * Soy down 12.2 pct on week, corn 2.1 pct, wheat 4.8 pct (Updates with closing prices, adds quote from another analyst) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Sept 19 U.S. wheat futures fell 2.9 percent to their lowest in more than four years on Friday, matching a similar low in Paris wheat futures, as a global supply glut overwhelmed demand and pressured prices. "Nearly every session wheat futures establish new contract lows, as supplies around the world are ample, and demand is not large enough to offset," Joe Hofmeyer, analyst at CHS Hedging, said in a note to clients. U.S. soybeans also plunged to their weakest since July 2010, while corn eased to contract lows as the market continued to focus on reports of bumper crops coming out of early harvested areas with the prospect of record production looming. The huge harvests were expected to replenish thin supplies in the U.S. countryside as well as satisfy export demand. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday that private exporters reported sales of 375,936 tonnes of corn to Mexico and 1.236 million tonnes of soybeans China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year. "Even with pretty good export news, everybody is talking about the big yields coming out of the fields ... and harvest really has not even started yet," said Mike Krueger, president of The Money Farm, a grain marketing advisory service in Fargo, North Dakota. A rally in the dollar, which was on track to post its 10th straight week of gains against a basket of currencies, has hurt export prospects for wheat by making U.S. grain more expensive overseas. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for December delivery closed down 14 cents at $4.74-1/2. Wheat prices dropped 4.8 percent this week. In Europe, November wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was down 3.6 percent at 153.50 euros a tonne. It also set a contract low and four-year low for spot prices. CBOT November soybeans were down 14-1/2 cents at $9.57 a bushel and CBOT December corn was down 6-3/4 cents at $3.31-1/2 a bushel. For the week, soybeans shed 12.2 percent and corn was down 2.1 percent. "The downward slog continues for the grain markets," Matt Zeller, director of market information for INTL FCStone said in a note to clients. "Next week is looking like more of the same. Weather threats appear non-existent (for what it's worth at this point anyway), while fresh data will be hard to come by until Sept. 30, and early yield reports promise to only reinforce massive crop ideas." Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 331.5 -2 -6.75 338.25 SOYBEANS NOV4 957 -1.49 -14.5 971.5 SOY MEAL OCT4 324.1 -1.43 -4.7 328.8 SOYBEAN OIL OCT4 32.46 -0.79 -0.26 32.72 WHEAT SRW DEC4 474.5 -2.87 -14 488.5 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.7 0.63 0.08 12.62 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 157.75 -3.22 -5.25 163 LIGHT CRUDE OCT4 92.47 -0.64 -0.6 93.07 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17313.41 0.27 47.42 17265.99 GOLD 1216.04 #N/A -9.15 1225.19 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1075 -1.29 -14 1089 US DOLLAR INDEX 84.728 0.48 0.405 84.323 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Peter Galloway)