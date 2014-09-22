SYDNEY, Sept 22 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday, but were still near a four-year low touched on Friday on expectations of bumper supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat climbed 0.6 percent to $4.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed 2.9-percent lower on Friday. * Spot corn eased 0.3 percent to $3.30-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2 percent in the previous session. * Front-month soybeans dropped 0.52 percent to $9.52 a bushel, just above the session low of $9.51-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since 2010. Soybean prices slid 1.5 percent on Friday. * The huge harvests were expected to replenish thin supplies in the U.S. countryside as well as satisfy export demand. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that private exporters reported sales of 375,936 tonnes of corn to Mexico and 1.236 million tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Friday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Oct. 21 to 31. * Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for U.S. 2014 corn and soybean production and predicted a jump in soybean acreage for 2015, the private analytics firm said in a note to clients on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial orders July 1230 U.S. National activity index Aug 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.50 3.00 +0.63% -2.25% 534.17 22 CBOT corn 330.50 -1.00 -0.30% -2.44% 363.54 32 CBOT soy 952.00 -5.00 -0.52% -2.01% 1017.40 19 CBOT rice $12.68 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.48% $12.68 59 WTI crude $92.28 -$0.13 -0.14% -0.85% $94.35 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.284 $0.002 +0.12% -0.60% USD/AUD 0.894 0.002 +0.18% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)