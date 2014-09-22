* Corn eases on outlook for record U.S. output

* Wheat ticks up after losses on bargain buying (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Chicago soybean and corn futures slid to contract lows on Monday with expectations of all-time high production in the United States continuing to drive prices lower.

Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on bargain buying, after dropping on Friday to a more than four-year low.

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans eased 1.1 percent to $9.46-1/2 a bushel by 0222 GMT, after hitting a contract low of $9.45-1/2 a bushel. December corn lost 0.5 percent to hit a contract low of $3.30 a bushel.

CBOT front-month wheat gained 0.3 percent to $4.76 a bushel, having closed 2.9 percent lower on Friday.

"You have very high soybean production in 2014/15 coming out of the United States and Brazil which means we are looking at much lower prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"Wheat prices have edged higher but wheat production is looking very strong from the U.S., Black Sea region and Europe."

The huge harvests were expected to replenish thin supplies in the U.S. countryside as well as satisfy export demand.

The drop in corn and soy prices came despite strong exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that private exporters reported sales of 375,936 tonnes of corn to Mexico and 1.236 million tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2014/15 marketing year.

There was some support for the wheat market with Egypt buying U.S. soft red winter wheat after taking mainly Black Sea or European cargoes this year.

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it had bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat in a tender for shipment Oct. 21-31.

Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for U.S. 2014 corn and soybean production and predicted a jump in soybean acreage for 2015, the private analytics firm said in a note to clients on Friday.

There was additional pressure from a stronger dollar that makes products priced in the greenback expensive for importers.

The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected.

Grains prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.00 1.50 +0.32% -2.56% 534.12 20 CBOT corn 330.00 -1.50 -0.45% -2.58% 363.53 32 CBOT soy 946.50 -10.50 -1.10% -2.57% 1017.22 18 CBOT rice $12.69 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.55% $12.68 60 WTI crude $92.10 -$0.31 -0.34% -1.04% $94.34 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.003 +0.20% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.893 0.001 +0.06% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)