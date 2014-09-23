SYDNEY, Sept 23 U.S. soybean futures fell for a fourth straight session to hit a a four-year low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the maturity of this season's crop was above market expectations, easing concerns over potential frost damage. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans were down 0.6 percent at $9.32-1/2 a bushel at 0021 GMT on Tuesday, just above the session low of $9.31 a bushel, the lowest level since 2010. Soybeans closed down 2 percent on Monday. * Spot corn fell 0.7 percent to $3.28 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a four-year low. * Front-month wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.75-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Monday after prices hit a four-year low earlier in the day. * USDA pegged 74 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent as of Sunday - stable with last week - and in line with analysts' expectations. * Soybeans were pegged at 71 percent good to excellent, down 1 percent from last week. Analysts had expected the condition to remain unchanged. * Soybean maturity, indicated by leaves dropping, was pegged at 45 percent, ahead of market expectations for 41 percent, but below the five-year average. * USDA said corn was 7 percent harvested and soybeans 3 percent harvested, with harvest of each crop on par with last year, but slightly below the five-year average. * Only light showers were forecast this week in the U.S. Midwest crop belt, which should allow farmers to make rapid progress in the corn and soy harvest, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered just below a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Tuesday as the euro steadied near a 14-month trough with sellers taking a bit of a breather. * Crude oil futures fell on Monday as ample supply and slowing economic growth in Europe and China outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). * U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since early August, as the latest housing data came in much weaker than expected, raising new concerns about the rate of growth in the economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Sep 0600 France Detailed GDP Q2 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index July 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Sep Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.75 -1.00 -0.21% +0.26% 531.43 20 CBOT corn 328.00 -2.25 -0.68% -1.13% 363.18 31 CBOT soy 932.50 -5.75 -0.61% -2.56% 1012.25 17 CBOT rice $12.57 $0.01 +0.12% -1.06% $12.67 50 WTI crude $90.95 $0.08 +0.09% -1.58% $94.09 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.000 +0.02% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.887 0.000 +0.05% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)