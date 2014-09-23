* Soy ticks up from 4-year low, corn falls for 5th day

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Chicago soybeans edged up after sliding to a four-year low on Tuesday, while corn eased to trade near its lowest since 2010 as favourable weather across much of U.S. Midwest is expected to boost harvest of record crops.

Wheat rose for a second day as the world's biggest importer, Egypt, bought a U.S. cargo for the first time since March.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.4 percent at $9.41-1/2 a bushel at 0319 GMT, above the session low of $9.31 a bushel, the lowest level since 2010. Soybeans closed down almost 2 percent on Monday.

Spot-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.30 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a four-year low. Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.77 a bushel, after ending up 0.5 percent.

"The U.S. got some action into Egypt and that is supportive for wheat but I think there is going to have to be further U.S. export business or supply shocks to provide significant gains," said Mick Commadeur, a commodities trader at Emerald Grain in Melbourne.

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it had bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat in a tender for shipment Oct. 21-31.

For corn and soybeans, harvest of record crops in the United States will continue to add pressure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 74 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent as of Sunday - stable with last week - and in line with analysts' expectations.

Soybeans were pegged at 71 percent good to excellent, down 1 percent from last week. Analysts had expected the condition to remain unchanged.

Soybean maturity, indicated by leaves dropping, was pegged at 45 percent, ahead of market expectations for 41 percent, but below the five-year average.

The agency said 7 percent of corn was harvested and 3 percent of soybeans, with harvest of each crop on par with last year, but slightly below the five-year average.

Only light showers were forecast this week in the U.S. Midwest crop belt, which should allow farmers to make rapid progress in the corn and soy harvest, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

Prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.53% 531.48 24 CBOT corn 330.00 -0.25 -0.08% -0.53% 363.24 33 CBOT soy 941.50 3.25 +0.35% -1.62% 1012.55 19 CBOT rice $12.61 $0.06 +0.48% -0.71% $12.68 54 WTI crude $91.35 $0.48 +0.53% -1.15% $94.10 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.286 $0.001 +0.05% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.889 0.002 +0.17% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)