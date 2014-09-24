SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Chicago corn and soybeans were holding near their lowest in more than four years on Wednesday, with mostly dry weather across the U.S. Midwest speeding up harvesting of record crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans continued to be eroded at processors and elevators around the U.S. Midwest as the pace of harvest picked up across many key growing areas, grain dealers said. * Farmers stepped up their deliveries of both crops, providing a long-awaited boost to supplies in areas that have been starved of grain as old-crop stocks ran thin in recent weeks. * Only light showers were forecast this week in the U.S. Midwest crop belt, which should allow farmers to make rapid progress in the corn and soy harvest, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Monday that the corn harvest was 7-percent complete as of Sunday and the soy harvest was 3-percent done, both in line with a year ago but slightly behind the five-year average. * Argentine farmers are expected to plant soy on about 20 million hectares in the 2014/15 crop year, unchanged from the record high set in the 2013/14 season, Agriculture Secretary Gabriel Delgado told Reuters on Tuesday. * Argentine custom workers lifted the threat of another work stoppage as wage talks continue, Guillermo Wade, president of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber, said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks tracked an overnight decline on Wall Street and dipped early on Wednesday, while the dollar was kept in check after U.S. yields fell on geopolitical woes and dovish statements by a Federal Reserve official. * The dollar held close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies, underpinned by safe-haven buying as U.S. and Arab warplanes struck targets in Syria. * U.S. oil futures held above $91 a barrel on Wednesday, clinging to modest gains from the previous session, after industry data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep 0800 Italy Consumer confidence Sep 1400 U.S. New home sales Aug Prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.75 -0.25 -0.05% +0.26% 531.43 23 CBOT corn 325.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.88% 363.09 28 CBOT soy 936.50 0.25 +0.03% -2.14% 1012.38 18 CBOT rice $12.70 $0.04 +0.32% +0.00% $12.68 58 WTI crude $91.58 $0.02 +0.02% +0.07% $93.91 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.000 +0.03% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.885 -0.002 -0.24% -0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)