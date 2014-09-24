* Soybeans, corn near 4-year low as harvest picks up

* Wheat dips for 2nd day on plentiful global supply (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Chicago corn and soybeans were holding near their lowest level in more than four years on Wednesday, with mostly dry weather across the U.S. Midwest speeding up harvesting of record crops.

Wheat eased for a second day, trading near its lowest level since 2010 on pressure from ample global supplies although losses were limited by the United States winning its first tender since March to supply wheat to top importer Egypt.

Chicago Board of trade front-month soybeans were unchanged at $9.36-1/4 a bushel at 0213 GMT, not far from Tuesday's four-year low of $9.31 a bushel and corn dipped 0.1 percent to $3.25-1/4 a bushel, after touching in the last session $3.24-3/4 a bushel, lowest since June, 2010.

Wheat lost 0.3 percent to $4.74-1/2 a bushel after dropping on Monday to $4.69-1/2 a bushel, a four-year low.

Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans continued to be eroded at processors and elevators around the U.S. Midwest as the pace of harvest picked, grain dealers said.

Farmers stepped up their deliveries of both crops, providing a long-awaited boost to supplies in areas that have been starved of grain as old-crop stocks ran thin in recent weeks.

"Corn and soybean crops in the U.S. continue to get bigger and bigger which is dragging down prices," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank. "We will continue to see markets soften on the back of very good initial yields."

Only light showers were forecast this week in the U.S. Midwest crop belt, which should allow farmers to make rapid progress in the corn and soy harvest, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Monday that the corn harvest was 7-percent complete as of Sunday and the soy harvest was 3-percent done, both in line with a year ago but slightly behind the five-year average.

The wheat market temporarily paused its downward move after Egypt bought U.S. wheat after taking mainly European and Black Sea cargoes most of the year.

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it had bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat in a tender for shipment Oct. 21-31.

Argentine farmers are expected to plant soy on about 20 million hectares in the 2014/15 crop year, unchanged from the record high set in the 2013/14 season, Agriculture Secretary Gabriel Delgado told Reuters on Tuesday.

Argentine custom workers lifted the threat of another work stoppage as wage talks continue, Guillermo Wade, president of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber, said on Tuesday.

Prices at 0213 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.50 -1.50 -0.32% +0.00% 531.39 21 CBOT corn 325.25 -0.25 -0.08% -1.96% 363.08 28 CBOT soy 936.25 0.00 +0.00% -2.17% 1012.38 18 CBOT rice $12.70 $0.04 +0.28% -0.04% $12.68 58 WTI crude $91.58 $0.02 +0.02% +0.07% $93.91 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.000 +0.02% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.885 -0.002 -0.20% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential