SYDNEY, Sept 25 U.S. wheat futures rose for the second consecutive session on Thursday as signs of increased demand for U.S. supplies underpinned a rebound of a four-year low touched earlier in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.26 percent to $4.81-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.29-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans little changed at $9.37 a bushel, having closed near unchanged on Wednesday. * Some investors were beginning to square positions ahead of next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture quarterly stocks and small grains summary reports on Sept. 30. * Weekly USDA export sales data, scheduled for release early on Thursday, is expected to show at least 1.5 million tonnes in soybean sales after a Chinese trade delegation visit to the United States last week. * Only light showers were forecast this week in the U.S. Midwest, which should allow farmers to make rapid harvest progress, the Commodity Weather Group said. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished near a 14-month trough early in Asia on Thursday after surrendering overnight to stop-loss selling as a major chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way. * Crude oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic settled higher on Wednesday, shrugging off early losses after a report showed an unexpected drawdown in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks jumped in a broad advance on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak and climbing back above a key technical level in a move that pointed to improving near-term momentum. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply Aug 0900 Italy Retail sales July 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash Sep Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.50 1.25 +0.26% +1.16% 527.27 29 CBOT corn 329.75 0.25 +0.08% +1.38% 362.99 34 CBOT soy 937.00 0.25 +0.03% +0.08% 1004.63 19 CBOT rice $12.73 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.51% $12.68 59 WTI crude $92.79 -$0.01 -0.01% +1.34% $93.79 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.278 $0.000 -0.02% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.886 -0.002 -0.26% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)