By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures fell for a second consecutive session on Friday, hovering close to a four-year low touched in the previous session, as a firmer dollar dents export prospects for North American wheat. Wheat is poised to record its fifth straight weekly slide, weighed down by bumper global production. FUNDAMENTALS * Front-month wheat down 0.2 percent for the week, and has fallen nearly 14 percent so far this month. * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans down more than 3.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. * Spot corn down 1.5 percent for the week, the sixth consecutive weekly fall. * The International Grains Council raised its forecast for the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to a record 717 million tonnes, largely due to an improved outlook in the European Union and Ukraine. * Weekly soybean export sales data released by the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday was near the high end of a range of trade estimates at 2.566 million tonnes, mostly to top importer China. * But the market had absorbed most of that news last week when the USDA confirmed large Chinese purchases via its daily reporting system. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts, 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. * Corn and wheat export sales were also within the range of trade expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar jumped to new highs on Thursday as investors betting European and American monetary policies are parting ways knocked the euro to an almost two-year low against the U.S. currency. * Brent crude oil prices held steady while U.S. crude dipped slightly in choppy trading on Thursday as abundant supply and a strong U.S. dollar largely outweighed worries that conflict in the Middle East would disrupt output. * U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct 0600 Germany Import prices Aug 0645 France Consumer confidence Sep 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2 Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 -1.00 -0.21% -1.51% 524.53 23 CBOT corn 326.50 0.50 +0.15% -0.91% 362.93 32 CBOT soy 922.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.49% 999.71 16 CBOT rice $12.79 $0.08 +0.63% +0.43% $12.68 61 WTI crude $92.56 $0.03 +0.03% -0.26% $93.68 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.001 +0.05% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.880 0.001 +0.14% -0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)