By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
second consecutive session on Friday, hovering close to a
four-year low touched in the previous session, as a firmer
dollar dents export prospects for North American wheat.
Wheat is poised to record its fifth straight weekly slide,
weighed down by bumper global production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month wheat down 0.2 percent for the week, and
has fallen nearly 14 percent so far this month.
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans down
more than 3.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly
fall.
* Spot corn down 1.5 percent for the week, the sixth
consecutive weekly fall.
* The International Grains Council raised its forecast for
the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to a record
717 million tonnes, largely due to an improved outlook in the
European Union and Ukraine.
* Weekly soybean export sales data released by the U.S.
Agriculture Department on Thursday was near the high end of a
range of trade estimates at 2.566 million tonnes, mostly to top
importer China.
* But the market had absorbed most of that news last week
when the USDA confirmed large Chinese purchases via its daily
reporting system.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn
contracts, 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said.
* Corn and wheat export sales were also within the range of
trade expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar jumped to new highs on Thursday as investors
betting European and American monetary policies are parting ways
knocked the euro to an almost two-year low against the U.S.
currency.
* Brent crude oil prices held steady while U.S. crude dipped
slightly in choppy trading on Thursday as abundant supply and a
strong U.S. dollar largely outweighed worries that conflict in
the Middle East would disrupt output.
* U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the
S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since July, as
Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct
0600 Germany Import prices Aug
0645 France Consumer confidence Sep
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.00 -1.00 -0.21% -1.51% 524.53 23
CBOT corn 326.50 0.50 +0.15% -0.91% 362.93 32
CBOT soy 922.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.49% 999.71 16
CBOT rice $12.79 $0.08 +0.63% +0.43% $12.68 61
WTI crude $92.56 $0.03 +0.03% -0.26% $93.68 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.001 +0.05% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.880 0.001 +0.14% -0.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)