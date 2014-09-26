* Wheat near 4-year low on firm dollar, plentiful supply

* Soy eases for 2nd day, corn struggles on record U.S. production (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 U.S. wheat lost more ground on Friday, with prices mired near a four-year low and on track for a fifth weekly loss, as a firmer dollar dented export prospects amid record global supplies.

Soybeans fell for a second day while corn was largely unchanged near its lowest in four years as dry weather across the U.S. Midwest gave farmers an opportunity to accelerate the pace of harvest.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat has lost 14 percent in the five weeks of decline, while November soybeans have given up 15 percent over seven week of losses and corn is down 13 percent in a six-week selloff.

On Friday, wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.72-1/2 a bushel by 0146 GMT, soybeans were down 0.2 percent to $9.21 a bushel and corn was little changed at $3.26-1/4 a bushel. All three markets are trading near their lowest since 2010 on continuation charts.

"There was bit of a pause a few days ago but it seems like the decline is continuing again," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"We are seeing reports of favourable harvest conditions in the U.S. Midwest with only light showers."

There is additional pressure on grain and oilseed markets from a stronger dollar which is making U.S. products expensive for importers holding other currencies.

The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies on Friday, and further gains looked likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage over the euro in 15 years.

The International Grains Council (IGC) raised its forecast for the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to a record 717 million tonnes, largely due to an improved outlook in the European Union and Ukraine.

The IGC, in a monthly update, increased its forecast for the EU's wheat crop by 2.3 million tonnes to 153.1 million and Ukraine's production by 1.5 million tonnes to 23.0 million.

With a record U.S. harvest just coming in, the river transportation system that is at the heart of the nation's farm economy is overstrained by rising demand for shipping capacity, a low barge inventory, and a dilapidated lock system.

The pressure is building on an inland waterways network that is just one flood, drought or mechanical breakdown from calamity after decades of neglect, industry sources say.

Weekly soybean export sales data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday was near the high end of a range of trade estimates at 2.566 million tonnes, mostly to top importer China.

But the market had absorbed most of that news last week when the USDA confirmed large Chinese purchases via its daily reporting system.

Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts, 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said.

Corn and wheat export sales were also within the range of trade expectations.

Prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.50 -1.50 -0.32% -1.61% 524.51 23 CBOT corn 326.25 0.25 +0.08% -0.99% 362.92 32 CBOT soy 921.00 -1.75 -0.19% -1.68% 999.65 16 CBOT rice $12.80 $0.09 +0.71% +0.51% $12.68 61 WTI crude $92.57 $0.04 +0.04% -0.25% $93.68 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.001 +0.05% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.881 0.002 +0.24% -0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)