* Wheat near 4-year low on firm dollar, plentiful supply
* Soy eases for 2nd day, corn struggles on record U.S.
production
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 U.S. wheat lost more ground
on Friday, with prices mired near a four-year low and on track
for a fifth weekly loss, as a firmer dollar dented export
prospects amid record global supplies.
Soybeans fell for a second day while corn was largely
unchanged near its lowest in four years as dry weather across
the U.S. Midwest gave farmers an opportunity to accelerate the
pace of harvest.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat has lost 14
percent in the five weeks of decline, while November soybeans
have given up 15 percent over seven week of losses and
corn is down 13 percent in a six-week selloff.
On Friday, wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.72-1/2 a bushel by
0146 GMT, soybeans were down 0.2 percent to $9.21 a bushel and
corn was little changed at $3.26-1/4 a bushel. All three markets
are trading near their lowest since 2010 on continuation charts.
"There was bit of a pause a few days ago but it seems like
the decline is continuing again," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
"We are seeing reports of favourable harvest conditions in
the U.S. Midwest with only light showers."
There is additional pressure on grain and oilseed markets
from a stronger dollar which is making U.S. products expensive
for importers holding other currencies.
The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies on Friday, and further gains looked likely for
the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage
over the euro in 15 years.
The International Grains Council (IGC) raised its forecast
for the 2014/15 global wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to a
record 717 million tonnes, largely due to an improved outlook in
the European Union and Ukraine.
The IGC, in a monthly update, increased its forecast for the
EU's wheat crop by 2.3 million tonnes to 153.1 million and
Ukraine's production by 1.5 million tonnes to 23.0 million.
With a record U.S. harvest just coming in, the river
transportation system that is at the heart of the nation's farm
economy is overstrained by rising demand for shipping capacity,
a low barge inventory, and a dilapidated lock system.
The pressure is building on an inland waterways network that
is just one flood, drought or mechanical breakdown from calamity
after decades of neglect, industry sources say.
Weekly soybean export sales data released by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture on Thursday was near the high end of a
range of trade estimates at 2.566 million tonnes, mostly to top
importer China.
But the market had absorbed most of that news last week when
the USDA confirmed large Chinese purchases via its daily
reporting system.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts,
7,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Thursday,
trade sources said.
Corn and wheat export sales were also within the range of
trade expectations.
Prices at 0146 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.50 -1.50 -0.32% -1.61% 524.51 23
CBOT corn 326.25 0.25 +0.08% -0.99% 362.92 32
CBOT soy 921.00 -1.75 -0.19% -1.68% 999.65 16
CBOT rice $12.80 $0.09 +0.71% +0.51% $12.68 61
WTI crude $92.57 $0.04 +0.04% -0.25% $93.68 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.276 $0.001 +0.05% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.881 0.002 +0.24% -0.83%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
