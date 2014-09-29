(Corrects summary points to reflect soybeans at lowest since Feb 2010 and wheat closed little changed in previous session) SYDNEY, Sept 29 U.S. corn futures fell to their lowest in five years and soybeans hit a four-year trough on Monday, with ideal weather across key growing regions allowing farmers to rapidly push on with the harvest of bumper crops. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn eased 0.15 percent to $3.22-1/2 a bushel, just above the session-low of $3.22 a bushel - the weakest since 2009. Corn slumped 1 percent the session before. * Spot soybeans dropped 0.3 percent to $9.07-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching $9.05-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since February 2010. Soybeans closed down 1.4 percent on Friday. * Front-month wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.72-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * China has suspended the import approval process for a genetically modified soybean variety, citing "low public acceptance" of GMO food, according to two people familiar with the matter. * U.S. corn and wheat prices have been under pressure from forecasts for ideal weather, with no freeze expected and only minimal chances of heavy rainfall, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. * Monsanto Co's experimental genetically engineered wheat, never approved for sale, has been found growing in a second U.S. state, and regulators said on Friday they could not explain how the plants escaped field trials that ended almost a decade ago. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week close to a six-year peak against the yen and touched a fresh four-year high against a basket of currencies, getting a tailwind from data showing higher U.S. growth in the second quarter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep 1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Personal income Aug 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.25 -2.00 -0.42% -1.67% 524.50 23 CBOT corn 322.50 -0.50 -0.15% -8.38% 366.38 28 CBOT soy 907.25 -3.00 -0.33% -3.15% 999.19 15 CBOT rice $12.81 $0.00 -0.04% +0.83% $12.68 61 WTI crude $92.96 -$0.58 -0.62% +0.17% $93.70 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.268 $0.000 +0.01% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.874 -0.002 -0.27% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)