SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. soybean futures fell on
Tuesday after the U.S. government pegged the condition of the
crop above market expectations, keeping the oilseed on track for
its biggest quarterly fall in six years on forecasts of bumper
production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans are down more than
34 percent for the quarter, the biggest such drop since 2008.
* Front-month corn has lost more than 23 percent this
quarter, its biggest 3-month slide in a year.
* Wheat has dropped nearly 15 percent for the quarter,
its second straight 3-month slide.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the corn harvest
at 12-percent complete, up from 7 percent last week. Analysts
had expected 15 percent of the crop to be harvested as of
Sunday.
* The condition of the corn crop seen at 74 percent
good-to-excellent, matching analysts expectations.
* The U.S. soybean harvest was pegged at 10-percent
complete. Analysts had expected 11 percent.
* The USDA said the condition of the soybean crop was 72
percent good-to-excellent, up on analysts expectations for 71
percent.
* Soybean prices were also supported by USDA data showing
U.S. export inspections at 687,191 tonnes in the week ending
Sept. 25, above analyst expectations and the largest
inspection-volume since March.
* Corn inspections of 601,825 tonnes fell below estimates
ranging from 950,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at a four-year peak against a basket of
major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post its biggest
monthly gain in well over a year even as some analysts warned
its three-month long rally was at risk of running out of puff.
* U.S. crude oil rose on Monday backed by strong U.S.
economic data, while Brent edged up after nearing a two-year low
last week.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday following protests in
Hong Kong that added to worries about Chinese growth and after a
disappointing forecast from Ford Motor Co.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct
0600 Germany Import prices Aug
0645 France Consumer confidence Sep
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2
Grains prices at 0026 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 481.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.48% 519.49 36
CBOT corn 325.00 -0.75 -0.23% +0.62% 362.64 33
CBOT soy 921.00 -2.50 -0.27% +1.18% 990.45 25
CBOT rice $12.73 $0.00 -0.04% -0.66% $12.67 54
WTI crude $94.31 -$0.26 -0.27% +0.82% $93.55 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.268 $0.000 +0.00% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.871 0.000 -0.06% -0.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
