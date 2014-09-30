SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations, keeping the oilseed on track for its biggest quarterly fall in six years on forecasts of bumper production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade soybeans are down more than 34 percent for the quarter, the biggest such drop since 2008. * Front-month corn has lost more than 23 percent this quarter, its biggest 3-month slide in a year. * Wheat has dropped nearly 15 percent for the quarter, its second straight 3-month slide. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the corn harvest at 12-percent complete, up from 7 percent last week. Analysts had expected 15 percent of the crop to be harvested as of Sunday. * The condition of the corn crop seen at 74 percent good-to-excellent, matching analysts expectations. * The U.S. soybean harvest was pegged at 10-percent complete. Analysts had expected 11 percent. * The USDA said the condition of the soybean crop was 72 percent good-to-excellent, up on analysts expectations for 71 percent. * Soybean prices were also supported by USDA data showing U.S. export inspections at 687,191 tonnes in the week ending Sept. 25, above analyst expectations and the largest inspection-volume since March. * Corn inspections of 601,825 tonnes fell below estimates ranging from 950,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year even as some analysts warned its three-month long rally was at risk of running out of puff. * U.S. crude oil rose on Monday backed by strong U.S. economic data, while Brent edged up after nearing a two-year low last week. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday following protests in Hong Kong that added to worries about Chinese growth and after a disappointing forecast from Ford Motor Co. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct 0600 Germany Import prices Aug 0645 France Consumer confidence Sep 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2 Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.48% 519.49 36 CBOT corn 325.00 -0.75 -0.23% +0.62% 362.64 33 CBOT soy 921.00 -2.50 -0.27% +1.18% 990.45 25 CBOT rice $12.73 $0.00 -0.04% -0.66% $12.67 54 WTI crude $94.31 -$0.26 -0.27% +0.82% $93.55 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.268 $0.000 +0.00% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.871 0.000 -0.06% -0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)