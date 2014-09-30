* Soybeans down over 34 pct in Q3, biggest decline since
2008
* Corn, wheat futures also face big quarterly losses
* U.S. harvest below average on slower crop development
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Chicago soybeans eased on
Tuesday and were on track for their biggest quarterly loss in
six years on pressure from mounting U.S. supplies and a
strengthening dollar.
Corn and wheat were largely unchanged as investors curtailed
their activities ahead of a quarterly stocks report from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), due at 1600 GMT.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans are down more than 34
percent this quarter, the biggest drop since 2008, and
front-month corn has lost more than 23 percent in the
third quarter, its biggest in a year.
Wheat has dropped nearly 15 percent in the July-Sept.
period, its second straight three-month slide.
Soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $9.20 a bushel by 0251 GMT on
Tuesday, corn was unchanged at $3.25-3/4 a bushel and wheat fell
0.1 percent to $4.80-3/4 a bushel.
"There is a chance that the USDA raises the ending stocks
number on soybeans which will put additional pressure on the
market," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "The fact that the
U.S. corn crop is getting bigger and bigger, it kind of lessens
the impact of the stocks report."
U.S. corn stocks as of Sept. 1 - the amount left from the
2013 harvest - are likely to be the highest in four years at
1.185 billion bushels in the USDA report, according to a Reuters
survey of 19 analysts.
Sept. 1 soybean stocks should hit a 10-year low at 126
million bushels, depleted by strong export and crusher demand,
even with a likely upward revision to USDA's estimate of the
2013 soybean harvest, the survey showed.
Plentiful global grain supplies and a surging greenback have
made U.S. supplies less competitive in top export destinations
in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The dollar hovered around a four-year peak against a basket
of major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post its
biggest monthly gain in well over a year even as some analysts
warned its three-month long rally was at risk of running out of
puff.
SLOWER HARVEST PROGRESS
U.S. corn and soybean harvests are progressing slightly
below average as cool weather during the growing season slowed
maturity but there is no cause of concern.
The USDA pegged the corn harvest at 12 percent complete, up
from 7 percent last week. Analysts had expected 15 percent of
the crop to be harvested as of Sunday.
Soybean harvest was at 10 percent complete against analysts'
expectations of 11 percent.
There was some support for soybean prices on Monday from
USDA data showing U.S. export inspections at 687,191 tonnes in
the week ending Sept. 25, above analyst expectations and the
largest inspection-volume since March.
Corn inspections of 601,825 tonnes fell below estimates
ranging from 950,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.
Prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 480.75 -0.50 -0.10% +1.42% 521.87 37
CBOT corn 325.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.23% 362.68 34
CBOT soy 920.00 -3.50 -0.38% -0.30% 994.89 25
CBOT rice $12.82 $0.09 +0.67% +0.91% $12.68 60
WTI crude $94.32 -$0.25 -0.26% +0.83% $93.55 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.269 $0.000 +0.03% -0.49%
USD/AUD 0.874 -0.003 -0.31% -0.57%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)