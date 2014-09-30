* Soybeans down over 34 pct in Q3, biggest decline since 2008

* Corn, wheat futures also face big quarterly losses

* U.S. harvest below average on slower crop development (Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Chicago soybeans eased on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest quarterly loss in six years on pressure from mounting U.S. supplies and a strengthening dollar.

Corn and wheat were largely unchanged as investors curtailed their activities ahead of a quarterly stocks report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), due at 1600 GMT.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans are down more than 34 percent this quarter, the biggest drop since 2008, and front-month corn has lost more than 23 percent in the third quarter, its biggest in a year.

Wheat has dropped nearly 15 percent in the July-Sept. period, its second straight three-month slide.

Soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $9.20 a bushel by 0251 GMT on Tuesday, corn was unchanged at $3.25-3/4 a bushel and wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.80-3/4 a bushel.

"There is a chance that the USDA raises the ending stocks number on soybeans which will put additional pressure on the market," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "The fact that the U.S. corn crop is getting bigger and bigger, it kind of lessens the impact of the stocks report."

U.S. corn stocks as of Sept. 1 - the amount left from the 2013 harvest - are likely to be the highest in four years at 1.185 billion bushels in the USDA report, according to a Reuters survey of 19 analysts.

Sept. 1 soybean stocks should hit a 10-year low at 126 million bushels, depleted by strong export and crusher demand, even with a likely upward revision to USDA's estimate of the 2013 soybean harvest, the survey showed.

Plentiful global grain supplies and a surging greenback have made U.S. supplies less competitive in top export destinations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The dollar hovered around a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year even as some analysts warned its three-month long rally was at risk of running out of puff.

SLOWER HARVEST PROGRESS

U.S. corn and soybean harvests are progressing slightly below average as cool weather during the growing season slowed maturity but there is no cause of concern.

The USDA pegged the corn harvest at 12 percent complete, up from 7 percent last week. Analysts had expected 15 percent of the crop to be harvested as of Sunday.

Soybean harvest was at 10 percent complete against analysts' expectations of 11 percent.

There was some support for soybean prices on Monday from USDA data showing U.S. export inspections at 687,191 tonnes in the week ending Sept. 25, above analyst expectations and the largest inspection-volume since March.

Corn inspections of 601,825 tonnes fell below estimates ranging from 950,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.

Prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 480.75 -0.50 -0.10% +1.42% 521.87 37 CBOT corn 325.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.23% 362.68 34 CBOT soy 920.00 -3.50 -0.38% -0.30% 994.89 25 CBOT rice $12.82 $0.09 +0.67% +0.91% $12.68 60 WTI crude $94.32 -$0.25 -0.26% +0.83% $93.55 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.269 $0.000 +0.03% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.874 -0.003 -0.31% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)