(Corrects typo in headline)
* Soybeans down 34 pct in Q3 as record crop looms
* Soy, corn near multi-year lows
* Dollar rally curbs U.S prices
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Sept 30 U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on
Tuesday, pressured by a record harvest, as traders shrugged off
a U.S. Agriculture Department report that showed domestic
supplies shrank to less than a 10-day supply at the beginning of
the month.
Soybean futures capped a nearly 35 percent quarterly
decline - the biggest since 2008 - as the advancing harvest was
expected to replenish supplies depleted by huge exports to top
buyer China.
Corn and wheat also eased, solidifying big
quarterly losses at the Chicago Board of Trade following the
release of USDA's quarterly grain stocks report at midday.
USDA said soybean stocks as of Sept. 1 were a razor-thin 92
million bushels, versus the trade guess of 126 million.
Indicated usage during June-August was 313 million bushels, up 6
percent on the year.
"We skated by on the beans - 90 million bushels isn't a
whole heck of a lot," said analyst Jack Scoville of the Price
Futures Group in Chicago. "But we managed to find enough beans
to get us through the end of the (marketing) year and we're in
harvest now."
Grain prices have tumbled as the dollar rallied to
multiyear peaks against a basket of other currencies, making
U.S. supplies less competitive in global markets just as farmers
here were gathering record harvests of corn and soy.
Quarterly corn stocks have a history of shocking markets but
Tuesday's figure, just 0.4 percent above expectations at 1.236
billion bushels, was not a major surprise.
In a companion report, USDA said this year's wheat crop
totalled 2.035 billion bushels, up 5 million bushels from its
previous estimate and just below the analysts' average guess.
The winter wheat crop was below expectations and the spring
wheat crop somewhat larger than expected.
Most-active CBOT November soybeans fell 10-1/4 cents
to $9.13-1/4 per bushel, near their 4-1/2 year low reached on
Monday. Prices for the beans shed 16 percent during September in
the fifth consecutive monthly decline.
CBOT December corn futures were down 5 cents at
$3.20-3/4 per bushel after earlier notching a fresh five-year
low on Tuesday of $3.19-1/2 per bushel. Corn prices lost nearly
25 percent for the quarter and 11 percent for the month.
CBOT December wheat was down 3-1/4 cents at $4.78,
hovering above its contract low set last week and falling 15
percent drop during the quarter. The monthly decline of 13
percent was the largest in three years.
"There's definitely a bearish slant to it (the report). The
ending stocks were on the higher end of the range for corn. The
wheat stocks number indicates lower-than-expected usage - the
higher stocks number wasn't from the higher production and
indicates less feeding demand in the last quarter," said Shawn
McCambridge, analyst at Jefferies Bache.
