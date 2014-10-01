SYDNEY, Oct 1 U.S. soybean futures fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as bumper production dragged on prices, despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging supplies at the beginning of last month below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $9.09-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.1 percent on Tuesday. Soybean prices hit a four-year low of $9.05-1/2 a bushel earlier in the week. * Spot corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.19-1/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $3.18-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since 2009. Corn slumped 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Spot wheat fell 0.7 percent to $4.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday. * USDA said soybean stocks as of Sept. 1 were a razor-thin 92 million bushels, versus the trade guess of 126 million. Indicated usage during June-August was 313 million bushels, up 6 percent on the year. * Still, the United States has just started to harvest a bin-busting 2014 soybean crop of almost 4 billion bushels, dampening the impact of Tuesday's bullish figure. * USDA said this year's wheat crop totaled 2.035 billion bushels, up 5 million bushels from its previous estimate and just below the analysts' average guess. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished near a fresh two-year trough early on Wednesday, having come under fire as a further slowdown in euro zone inflation intensified pressure for more stimulus from the European Central Bank. * World oil prices tumbled to their lowest in more than two years on Tuesday, with U.S. crude posting its biggest daily decline since 2012, as a drop in gasoline prices and end-of-quarter selling capped three months of steep losses. * U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and materials shares as economic data disappointed. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Sep 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Sep 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Final Sep 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Sep 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI Final Sep 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Sep Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.50 -3.25 -0.68% -1.40% 516.64 32 CBOT corn 319.25 -1.50 -0.47% -2.07% 362.35 28 CBOT soy 909.25 -4.00 -0.44% -1.54% 985.41 22 CBOT rice $12.77 $0.02 +0.20% +0.27% $12.67 58 WTI crude $91.43 $0.27 +0.30% -3.32% $93.35 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.262 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.873 -0.001 -0.14% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)